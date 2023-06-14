On Friday, June 2, 2023, Tristan Byus, an Eagle Scout with Troop 17, donated 109 Comfort Bears to the pediatric patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. Byus designed the bears with various fabrics and patterns to allow patients to choose one that best fit their preferences during their hospital stay. He said the fabric was donated by other Scout moms, with sewing assistance from his parents, aunt and grandmother.
From left, Abbi Watts, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital Child Life coordinator; Julia Bice, Child Life Intern; Tristan Byus, Troop 17 Eagle Scout; and Stephanie Cape, Hoops Child Life specialist, are pictured on June 2 when Byus delivered Comfort Bears for pediatric patients at the hospital as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Tristan Byus, a local Eagle Scout from Troop 17 and a Winfield High School student, created these Comfort Bears for pediatric hospital patients as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Tristan Byus, a local Eagle Scout from Troop 17 and a Winfield High School student, works on his Comfort Bears for pediatric hospital patients as part of his Eagle Scout project.
Both photos: Tristan Byus, a local Eagle Scout from Troop 17 and a Winfield High School student, works on his Comfort Bears for pediatric hospital patients as part of his Eagle Scout project.
HUNTINGTON — Tristan Byus, a local Eagle Scout from Troop 17, has donated 109 handmade stuffed bears to the pediatric patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, according to a news release. The idea for his service project, coined “Comfort Bears,” was born from his desire to provide comfort for children in the hospital.
“I chose Hoops Family Children’s Hospital as the beneficiary for my project because I wanted to help children in the hospital have less fear and be more relaxed by having stuffed bears,” Byus said in the release. “I got the idea from a similar project done by an Eagle Scout in another state. I decided to go with this type of project because I wanted to diverge from other Eagle projects, which usually involve construction or building outdoor objects.”
