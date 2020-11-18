HUNTINGTON — Quaking aspen trees, easily found in Canaan Valley in West Virginia, are unique in that they produce new trees from a shared root system. An infection of one tree could destroy an entire forest, but the trees live and breathe as one unit, striving to grow stronger as one.
That tune of resiliency evokes similar imagery when discussing the Huntington community and its ability to thrive together after each of its tragedies.
In 1937, the city was destroyed by flooding, but the community built a floodwall and moved forward.
On Nov. 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in a plane crash that forever changed Marshall University and the city of Huntington. But the team was rebuilt and the community moved forward, never forgetting those who perished.
With the decline of manufacturing jobs and population over the next decades and the beginning of the opioid crisis, Huntington’s community stayed with a plan to rebuild. The same is true today as it faces the coronavirus pandemic.
The incidents cannot be compared to each other, but like quaking aspen trees, they are joined together by a root system marking memorable events in Huntington’s history.
What can be compared is the community’s commitment to continuing as one after facing adversity, said Quick Response Team Coordinator Connie Priddy.
“I think it’s just the fact that we have continuously said we’re not going to give up on it,” she said.
Just as it faced national attention in the aftermath of the plane crash, Huntington now owns the title of the “epicenter of the opioid epidemic.” In these instances, it is that acknowledgement that allows the city to move forward.
Judy Rule, current director of the Cabell County Public Library, had one thing to say: “This, too, shall pass.”
Rule was living along 9th Avenue in 1970 when the plane crash occurred and said she could not believe it when she heard it on the news.
“I had a friend whose husband was in the state police at the time, and I remember him telling of going to the plane crash and how hard it was,” she said. “We lost a great number of leaders of the community, and that must have its effects, but Huntington is a remarkable community in that it can overcome a lot of difficulties.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams was a member of the Young Thundering Herd as a player in the last recruiting class of Jack Lengyel, the coach who oversaw the return of the football program at Marshall after the crash.
“We can’t wait for someone else to come in. We have to lift ourselves up,” he said.
While he did not live in Huntington when the crash occurred, he said everything about his adulthood was impacted by it. A picture of the lost team hangs behind his desk in his office as a reminder of such.
The picture serves as a reminder to honor the team, to educate and to serve as an explanation to visitors about Huntington.
Priddy was in sixth grade when the crash happened.
“I remember that night even though I was just a little girl. I cried and cried,” she said. “I don’t know if I understood the gravity, but I think I understood what it meant to Huntington and how many lives were lost at one time.”
About a year later, her family was in the stands watching the Young Thundering Herd’s first win since the crash against Xavier.
“It was almost like, I don’t know, the sense of maybe things will be OK,” she said. “You know, even though it was football, it still made a difference.”
While the feeling of that win was great, Priddy said it was not until the team’s first winning season that it felt like the city was making a comeback. A city that had been defined by the crash for years was now getting attention for its success rather than its demise.
That comfort has followed Priddy throughout her life, as she and her father remained season ticket holders for football and basketball for the rest of his life.
Priddy is now on the streets with Huntington’s QRT team, reaching out to overdose victims and people with substance use disorder. Invoking the same feeling as the Xavier win, she thinks the worse is behind the city, and it could be attributed to a community that has come together to help and move forward, just like they did after the crash.
“I think that’s what Huntington has done over and over,” she said. “I’ve said that with the opioid crisis we could have splintered away from each other and let the city just go into ruin. But we didn’t. We all sort of huddled together and held on. We never really thought that we would see the other side like we have, and we really have now.”
Williams said it wasn’t just the loss of the players that affected the community after the crash, but also the loss of the principal leadership of the city that changed the trajectory of Huntington for over a decade. It took 15 years for leadership to even step forward as the city went into decline, he said.
“We were taken to our knees after the crash, but somehow we found how to stand up again and get sure-footed,” he said. “It’s amazing how the city rebuilt itself.”
Priddy said the community could have walked away in the years following the crash as manufacturing jobs declined, but 50,000 people have remained in Huntington, not ready to give up on it.
Williams said he didn’t know anything that has affected a city and determined what its next 50 years would look like as the crash has, but the opioid crisis might when it’s reflected upon 50 years down the road. It is expected to have generational impacts on families and the job force, according to a resiliency plan that local government and health officials are working on to address the crisis.
Like the children of the crash victims who were raised by the community and relatives, a similar phenomenon is happening with today’s children of victims of substance use disorder.
As someone who has worked in the library system for more than 50 years and is a Wall of Fame inductee, Rule has watched the Huntington community suffer but come back stronger each time.
“We recently wrote an application for an award, and one of the things we emphasized is how Huntington and Cabell County have worked to make life good here for everybody — not just the people who have money, but for everybody,” she said. “We have so many things that have been developed.”
As for why people stay during the city’s lackluster moments, Rule’s sentiment matches that of thousands of Huntingtonians.
“I’ve lived here a very long time. It’s very near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I want to see it succeed.”
Rule has been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, refusing to close the library doors for those in need for months until a positive case of COVID-19 was reported at the Huntington library earlier this month. The employees know the library is a gateway to many resources and computer access for area residents, and has persevered to keep that access available.
It is that dedication that defines the Huntington community, Rule said.
And with that resiliency, there is still hope that Huntington will return to its glory days, Priddy said.
“I think it’s just the fact that we said we are not going to give up on it,” she said. “People love each other enough to hang in there and try and make it better. It’s sort of neat to go out on that sort of national level and be able to say, ‘This is what happened here, this is where we were, and this is how far we’ve come.’”
Before his death, Priddy said her father would joke that the Joan C. Edwards Stadium should have been named after a phoenix because somehow, tragedy after tragedy, one thing is for sure — each fall the football team will play and the Huntington community will be there to support it, no matter how many times either has to rise from the ashes.