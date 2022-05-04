Republican House District 21 candidate Michael Kidd has lived in Putnam County for 25 years, and believes he can continue to make the area, as well as the state, more successful if elected.
“I believe West Virginia is finally headed in the right direction, attracting new businesses and improving the quality of life for those who live here,” he said. “A couple of examples are the renovation of the Valley Wave Pool facility in Hurricane and also the renovation of Shawnee Park, which attracts visitors, and dollars, year-round. Now that West Virginia is consistently running a large surplus with the budget, I would like to see some of that money returned to the taxpayers by lowering or reducing certain taxes for local residents.”
Some other issues that Kidd said he would like to address include management of the West Virginia DHHR as it relates to the state’s foster care system and continuing to make those responsible for the state’s opioid crisis pay.
“I believe the underlying problem with the foster care system is poor management, not a lack of resources within the DHHR. I’m certain that there is money available within the existing West Virginia DHHR budget which could be reallocated to help the childcare situation,” he said. “As far as the opioid crisis, there is no doubt that West Virginia suffered from it, as did much of the country. However, I believe the worst part is behind us and now it is simply a matter of making those responsible pay the price for causing it.”
Kidd added that going after those responsible for the opioid crisis is more than just the drug manufacturers, but also the doctors who enabled so many to become addicted and putting an emphasis on stopping the flow of drugs coming into the country at Mexico’s border.
“We must pressure the federal government to do their part to stop the illegal drug flow coming into the country,” he said.
Something that Kidd said has been a positive in the state that he would like to see continue is the upgrades to the fiberoptic cable system.
“I’m pleased with the recent upgrades going in across the state with fiberoptic cable,” he said. “And I hope this continues until every West Virginian has access to reliable, affordable internet.”
Kidd graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy in 1984 before beginning work as a local police officer, while also attending college full-time at West Virginia State University. Kidd graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1986 and started a private investigation business in 1988, Kidd Investigations, Inc., that he said he and his wife have operated since that time. Kidd also owns and operates MLK Rentals LLC.
“For several years, I served on the board of Kings River Worship Center on the finance committee, where we oversaw a $1 million budget. For the past three years, our family has actively attended Teays Valley Church of God, where I play in the worship team band,” he said. “I believe that my experience as a small-business owner and previously stated experience working on large budgets qualifies me as the best candidate to represent the 21st district. I am fully vested in Putnam County, with a 25-year track record, making me the best candidate.”
Kidd faces Brenden Long and Jarred Cannon in the May 10 Republican primary for the West Virginia House of Delegates District 21 seat. The winner will face Democratic candidate Theresa “Tess” Jackson in the November general election.