For West Virginia House District 21 candidate Jarred Cannon, continuing to move the state forward and keep making progress is one of the most important issues.
“My entire life, I’ve only ever known a West Virginia with a lagging economy that has been on the bottom of every good list and the top of every bad one,” Cannon said. “Over the last few years, that’s finally started to change, and I want to make sure we don’t take our foot off the accelerator and lose focus now that things are starting to turn around.”
Cannon, a Republican, said he is a West Virginian through and through, having been born and raised in the state with his family being here for hundreds of years.
“I graduated from West Virginia University and now work for Three Point Strategies, a West Virginia-based public relations firm representing many businesses in the energy, transportation and healthcare industries, among others,” he said. “I also serve on the non-profit Board of West Virginia Youth Leadership Association (YLA).”
In addition, Cannon said he also has some political experience, having done campaign work around the state as the director for the West Virginia Republican Party’s Victory Program in 2020.
“I supervised a team working to elect conservative Republicans up and down the ballot across the state,” he said. “I’m the only candidate endorsed by West Virginians for Life, the state Chamber of Commerce, Business and Industry Council and a number of other great groups.”
Cannon said some of his plans include continuing to recruit new businesses and major industries to the state and keeping up with fixing infrastructure.
“We finally need to get long-term fixes for our roads and bridges, which are in horrible condition. We’ve also got to work on building out our broadband network so that folks have more than just one or two options for providers who aren’t held accountable for their speed and performance,” he said. “I also think it’s very important that the state continues to stand up to radicals across the country who want to stop us from doing things like fully funding our police and first-responders, making sure our country is 100% energy independent and protecting our Second Amendment right to defend our families and communities.”
Cannon said he is also proud that he has an AQ rating from the NRA, the highest possible rating for a non-incumbent, and that he is the highest-rated candidate in the race by the West Virginia Citizens Defense League, the state’s largest grassroots gun-rights group.
To learn more about Jarred Cannon, visit www.cannonwv.com, or follow his campaign on Facebook at Jarred Cannon for West Virginia.
Cannon faces Brenden Long and Michael Kidd in the May 10 Republican primary for the West Virginia House of Delegates District 21 seat. The winner will face Democratic candidate Theresa “Tess” Jackson in the November general election.