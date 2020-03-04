CHARLESTON — Like they did for schools in 2018, the West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a bill allowing leftover food in senior centers to be passed out to those who need it.
House Bill 4447 permits senior centers and other locations that provide congregate meals to seniors to distribute excess food to the seniors. The Bureau for Senior Services will write rules in line with local health codes and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules for how food can be distributed.
Earlier this month, Laura Hill, program director of the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition, told the House Committee on Children and Families that just like in the schools, certain guidelines on food must be met in senior centers, such as requiring a meat, vegetable and milk. And like in the schools, not every person is going to like every offered item. But the senior centers currently must throw away any of the extra food not eaten.
“In school systems, there was a lot of wasted food,” Hill said. “The 2018 bill completely changed how food was distributed to children. This bill will do the same thing. The Bureau for Senior Services would look to rules made by the Department of Education and model theirs from that.”
All schools in Cabell and Wayne counties are using shared tables. Commonly shared items include cereal bars, graham crackers and muffins.
HB 4447 passed unanimously.