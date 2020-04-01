HUNTINGTON — It’s never been a better time to buy a home in West Virginia, according to an official from the state Association of Realtors.
West Virginia is consistently near the 80th percentile when it comes to home ownership, said Raymond Joseph, association executive vice president. By comparison, Kentucky and Ohio hover around the 70th percentile, according to 2017 data. In 2017, West Virginia home ownership was 75%.
Because of that fact, Joseph said, the state never had a home ownership boom — or a bust.
When the housing bubble bust happened nationally from 2005 to 2012, West Virginia wasn’t really affected because people weren’t flocking to move in or move out of the state. West Virginia was one of only a handful of states to record stagnant to declining populations in the past few years.
“If you’re looking at a graph, you would see a steady increase every year and you would see that bust period peak and after a couple years it would drop back down,” Joseph said.
The housing bust was caused by increased foreclosure rates from 2006 to 2007, which led to a foreclosure crisis in August 2008. This meant people in West Virginia were buying and selling their homes at record lows.
Parts of the state, such as the Eastern Panhandle, fall in line with national trends because of their proximity to Washington, D.C., and other metro areas, Joseph said. He said other parts of the state, such as Parkersburg, frequently experience a buyer’s market, because there are a lot more houses being built there.
Huntington and Charleston, he said, run pretty steady and are usually experiencing a good time to buy or sell a home.
“They are some of the more stable markets in the state,” Joseph said.
Joseph said the past few years were good for Realtors.
In the first quarter of last year, about 2,400 homes were sold statewide. That number rose to about 3,300 homes in the second quarter and dropped to 3,000 homes by the third quarter. The year closed out with about 2,800 homes sold in the fourth quarter.
He said the first quarter is always the worst for home sales because it’s the height of winter weather. In turn, more people take advantage of the summer and spring to sell their homes in the second quarter.
“I think that has a lot to do with people not wanting others traipsing snow and mud through their homes,” he said.
He said it’s also a good time for first-time home buyers because they are eligible for more tax credits than in previous years.
The West Virginia Housing Development Fund does a lot of work with banks to secure tax credits for new buyers, he said.