HURRICANE — Letters have been catalysts for change throughout history.
The apostle Paul’s letters to fledgling churches helped promote the spread of Christianity. Martin Luther King Jr.’s letter written while in a Birmingham jail greatly impacted the Civil Rights movement.
But letters don’t have to change the world to be effective. They don’t even have to be written by adults.
In 1860, an 11-year-old girl penned a letter to then-presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln and encouraged him to grow a beard to compensate for his thin face — and he complied. Lincoln’s bearded countenance is arguably one of the most recognizable faces in American history.
While hand-writing letters on paper has become somewhat of a dying art, the power of the letter to effect change — of any variety — lives on.
Fourteen-year-old Hurricane resident Nate Giertz has learned this.
In the spring of 2021, Giertz wrote a letter. An email, actually. It was addressed to Mayor Scott Edwards.
“My family had been on a trip to Columbus, Ohio, where I got to ride a really cool all-concrete skate park,” Giertz recalls, “and it made me want to have one in my hometown.”
Instead of complaining about the lack of opportunity, the young teen took to his laptop. His letter to the mayor was respectful and thorough.
“My email listed some possible problems that could come from a skate park and gave a couple of ideas for how to prevent them,” Giertz says. “I also listed some of the benefits of having new outdoor activities for kids in Hurricane.”
When Edwards received Giertz’s email, he was impressed. He invited Giertz to meet with him at City Hall to discuss his ideas.
“Nate’s initiative in writing to me was impressive, so I met with him in person,” Edwards remembers. “While we had been considering building a new skatepark for some time, that email really pushed us forward to making it happen now. That’s when the wheels started turning.”
Those turning wheels included Hurricane City Council voting unanimously to approve the project, under the condition that the City of Hurricane would not go into debt for it. Between 2021 and 2022, the City saved enough money to make this happen.
Giertz was taken aback by the mayor’s swift response to his email…and to the impact that his letter was having on his community.
“I was surprised and glad he cared about my wish,” Giertz says.
That wish was borne out of the teen’s hobby and passion: scooter riding.
“I started riding when I got a scooter for Christmas of 2020,” he says. “Some of my friends ride scooter and I thought it looked cool.”
Giertz found the challenge of learning tricks and skills on the scooter exciting.
“I like learning new tricks and challenging myself,” he says. “Getting better and doing bigger tricks motivates me. One of my biggest goals is to land a backflip to concrete on my scooter.”
Of course, having a proper space to practice is important for achieving goals like these, so Giertz found himself having to travel to neighboring towns often.
“Having a skatepark in Hurricane is important because it will be more convenient than traveling to Charleston or Barboursville and I will be able to ride more often,” he explains.
Edwards was aware of the plight of local skaters.
“There are folks all around the region — not just here in Hurricane and Putnam County — who ride skateboards and scooters and need a place to do it,” Edwards says. “They travel all over the country for parks like what we will have right here in Hurricane.”
The new skatepark in Hurricane will be located at the entrance to Hurricane City Park and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Ground has already been broken to prepare the site.
“We are working with Grindline Skateparks, a company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that has built many parks like this one all over the world,” Edwards says. “We had skating ramps at the Hurricane City Park many years ago, but it became dilapidated over time and was torn down. This one we are building is not just ramps that sit on pavement, but a true skatepark with concrete bowls, fencing, and everything that goes with it.”
He adds, “This is one of many recent park projects in Hurricane that have been planned to encourage people to get outside and be active. We always want to make Hurricane an even more awesome place to live, work and play.”
Giertz, now a freshman at Hurricane High School, looks forward to spending his leisure time in Hurricane once the skatepark is built.
“It’s going to be awesome to have such a great skatepark in my hometown,” he says. “I really hope people take care of it. I think it will get people outside more and bring the community together.”
At the recent public announcement of the skatepark before members of the media and the community, both Edwards and Nate Giertz were on hand. Giertz felt a little camera-shy.
“I was really nervous about the big announcement and being interviewed by the TV stations, but it was a really cool experience,” he says.
A pretty cool experience, indeed, to learn the power of a letter to effect change.