Health care can be a difficult world to navigate. Health insurance plans often change just as individuals grow accustomed to them, prompting many people to wonder if there's anything they can do to gain a stronger grasp of the health care industry.
The American Institute of Preventive Medicine reports that Americans spend more time researching which cars and appliances to buy than they do health plans. Much of that is undoubtedly due to the belief that employers do much of the legwork in picking health care plans, leaving individuals with less responsibility and facing a relatively simple decision of picking the best employer-sponsored plan offered to them. But there's more than that to being a wise health care consumer, and individuals can embrace these strategies so they have a better understanding of their plans and coverage.
- Attend information sessions. Health insurance providers and employers typically schedule enrollment meetings whenever a plan is up for renewal and/or being changed. Such meetings can easily get lost in the hectic fray of modern business environments, but professionals should find the time to attend them. Enrollment meetings explain benefits in detail and provide a great opportunity to speak directly with an insurance provider without having to go through the often time-consuming customer service hotline.
- Do your homework. Prior to an enrollment meeting, ask for information about the plans an employer is offering, then go through those plans and jot down any questions you may have and ask them during the meeting. Understanding benefits is an essential trait of a wise health care consumer, so don't hesitate to ask questions about what is and isn't covered under each plan you're considering.
- Avoid overemphasizing cost. Cost is a big consideration for health care consumers. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the average annual cost of health insurance in the United States is just under $7,500 for an individual and more than $21,000 for a family. Though it may be tempting to choose the least expensive plan you're offered, avoid overemphasizing cost, especially at the expense of coverage. Adequate coverage that will help individuals and their families avoid financial difficulties in the case of emergencies or significant medical events should be a bigger priority than the cost of the plan.
- Learn about the benefits associated with preventive care. Many health insurance plans offer rebates to consumers who have memberships at fitness facilities and use those memberships a certain number of times in a set period of time. These benefits aren't just ways to save money. They're also powerful motivators to engage in preventive health care, which is one of the best ways for health care consumers to save money over the long haul.
The steps to becoming a better health care consumer are simple and can ensure individuals get the most out of their medical benefits.