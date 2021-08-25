HUNTINGTON — As the Charles Huff era starts at Marshall, the former Alabama assistant coach doesn’t mince words about his expectations.
Huff wants to win championships fast.
In fact, everything Huff wants to do with the Thundering Herd program is going to be fast.
Huff is bringing an up-tempo offense predicated on an aerial attack while incorporating a blitz-heavy pressure defense that takes the action to the opposition.
The avid Red Bull drinker wants his program to spread its wings and take off from the moment it hits the field in 2021, too.
“Over the history here, Marshall has had some very successful seasons,” Huff said. “We are trying to close the gap and that gap is not very wide, but we are trying to do it by improving on the little things.”
Leading the way for that uptempo offense is quarterback Grant Wells, a Charleston native and George Washington grad who took flight in his first year as a starter, finishing as a 2020 Conference USA first-team selection and the league’s Freshman of the Year. Wells completed 61 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns in 10 games with only nine interceptions.
Huff has praised Wells from the beginning, speaking of his command of the team and of the tempo that the team will incorporate. The growth in maturity is the biggest need for the Herd in 2021 as Wells goes into the season as the unequivocal leader of the team.
To aid with Wells’ growth, Huff assembled a staff that gives Wells a great nucleus to learn from.
Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has grown with Wells from his first season with the Herd, while Huff also brought back former Herd offensive coordinator Bill Legg, who recruited Wells, as its tight ends coach. The wide receivers coach is also former West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett, giving Wells a guy working with the receivers who can explain things to them from a quarterback’s perspective.
It is the perfect triangle of trust for Wells as he looks to take the next step.
“The guys mentioned are some I’m stoked to learn from — pick their brains and work with,” Wells said. “I grew up watching Clint up at WVU. Bill Legg, I had a great relationship with in recruiting and I’m glad to see he’s back and, obviously, Cramsey’s still here, so I’m super excited.”
Wells started his career with wins in the first seven games as Marshall ascended to No. 15 in the nation last season, but his inconsistent play in the final three games led to losses, which have served as motivation heading into 2021.
As he looks around at his targets, the biggest returnee of the group is Corey Gammage, a big-bodied receiver who led the Herd with 35 receptions and four touchdowns last season.
Other known receivers returning include Talik Keaton and Willie Johnson, along with tight end Xavier Gaines. Those who will have a chance to step up include Shadeed Ahmed and Caleb McMillian, along with true freshman Caleb Coombs.
Wells will also utilize those in the backfield in the passing game more in 2021 — a wrinkle from last season. The race to replace Brenden Knox at running back is led by leader Sheldon Evans, but Rasheen Ali, Knowledge McDaniel and Lawrence Papillon all are hungry to prove themselves, according to Huff.
“We have athletes in the backfield — guys in the backfield that can get out of the backfield and make plays not just by handing them the ball, but by throwing them the ball,” Cramsey said.
Defensively, Marshall will bring much more pressure in 2021 under new coordinator Lance Guidry, using the blitz to be the aggressor against the opposition.
Guidry said the defensive front, led by Jamare Edwards, is the team’s strength, but the experience of the secondary — led by safeties Nazeeh Johnson and Brandon Drayton, along with cornerback Steven Gilmore — make him feel comfortable with firing the second level from different looks and angles to get into the backfield and cause chaos.
“I think the depth of the defensive line is going to be our strength, but of course, we need to be good on all three levels,” Guidry said. “We need to be the best defense we can be for Marshall to try to win a championship.”
Abraham Beauplan and Eli Neal return as leading linebackers who can cause disruption for the Herd.
Marshall’s specialists return intact with kicker Shane Ciucci and punter Robert LeFevre returning, but they have to fend off a strong push from several talents brought in by Huff and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer to create competition in the game’s third phase.
The schedule is not an easy one for the Herd, who opens at Navy on Sept. 4 and also faces East Carolina (Sept. 18) and Appalachian State (Sept. 23) in the span of six days.
In conference play, Marshall will head to fellow East Division contender Florida Atlantic on Nov. 6 before hosting defending Conference USA champion UAB on Nov. 13 — a crucial two-week stretch at season’s end.
Despite a difficult slate and his first year at the helm, Huff’s expectations do not waver. The expectation is a Conference USA title.
“It’s going to come down to consistently executing,” Huff said. “We’ve got a lot of really good players, some phenomenal coaches and we’ve got to find a way every single day to close the gap.”2021 Marshall University Football Schedule:
Sept. 4: at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: North Carolina Central, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18: *East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Appalachian State, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: *at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: *Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Oct. 30: *Florida International, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: *at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Nov. 13: *UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 20: *at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 27: *Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
*Conference USA game