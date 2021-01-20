HUNTINGTON — On Sunday, Marshall University issued a release officially announcing Alabama associate head coach/running backs coach Charles Huff as the school’s next head football coach.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert issued a statement in a release.
“This is an exciting day for Marshall University football and I can’t wait for Coach Huff to get here,” Gilbert said. “He is going to energize the Herd fanbase and I know folks are going to love him and his style of football.”
Marshall’s Board of Governors had an emergency meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday to approve Huff’s contract.
Gilbert offered Huff the job after the university’s search committee concluded its interview process on Friday.
That search was led by Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick.
“We believe Coach Huff will build upon the proud and rich tradition of Thundering Herd football and elevate the program to new heights,” Hamrick said through release. “We can’t wait to get to work on moving our program forward. The future of our great university is very bright.”
Upon approval from Marshall University’s Board of Governors, Huff would become the first Black head coach in Marshall football history and the program’s 31st overall.
Huff is the first Black head coach hired this offseason and the 12th out of 130 FBS programs nationally.
Huff was selected for the position over Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert and Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford.
The 37-year-old from Denton, Maryland, comes to Marshall after spending two seasons at Alabama, including this season when the Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Deemed the nation’s top recruiter by 247Sports, Huff was given a new contract with Alabama prior to the 2020 season.
In 2020, he earned $800,000, while he was scheduled to earn $825,000 with the Crimson Tide in 2021.
Most recently before Alabama, Huff spent a year at Mississippi State (2018) and four seasons at Penn State (2014-17).
Huff will replace Doc Holliday, whose contract was not renewed by the university after 11 seasons. During that time, the Hurricane, West Virginia, native coached in 139 games with the Herd, compiling an 85-54 record. Holliday’s contract was set to expire June 30, the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Details of Huff’s contract with Marshall had not yet been released at press time.