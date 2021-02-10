HURRICANE — More than 500 people received a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic Saturday at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane, West Virginia.
The Putnam County Health Department hosted the clinic, which was for people ages 65 and over and was at capacity. Three hundred initial doses and 250 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were scheduled to be administered to Putnam County residents.
The clinic was a joint effort between West Virginia’s Operation Save Our Wisdom program and Putnam County Health Department with support from FamilyCare, Putnam County Emergency Management, Putnam County Emergency Medical Services and Putnam County Parks.
Both versions of the COVID-19 vaccine currently available, from Moderna and Pfizer, are administered in two doses.
“Putnam County Health Department is pleased that 250 of our county’s most vulnerable residents will be completing their vaccination cycle on Saturday,” Lolita Kirk, the health department’s executive director, said in a news release. “We are also very happy to again be in a position to host vaccination clinics right here in Putnam County. We know that community members are appreciative, particularly our seniors, for the opportunity to receive their vaccines close to home.”
Kirk said anyone over the age of 16 who is interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. Once registered, people can receive real-time updates on vaccine availability.
“Putnam County Health Department continues to give those on our Wait/On-Call list priority in scheduling,” Kirk said in the release. We request that anyone on the list who has not yet received a call to remain patient. We are working through the list as quickly as we are able. Scheduling is completely dependent on vaccine supply allocations to our county each week.”
Statewide, 215,930 first doses of the vaccine had been administered and 101,352 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
There were 549 new cases of COVID-19 reported in West Virginia on Saturday, for a total of 124,190, and 19 deaths, for a total of 2,119. A 79-year-old woman from Mason County was among the deaths reported.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,146), Berkeley (9,156), Boone (1,474), Braxton (755), Brooke (1,940), Cabell (7,263), Calhoun (216), Clay (362), Doddridge (427), Fayette (2,478), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,309), Hampshire (1,427), Hancock (2,527), Hardy (1,239), Harrison (4,607), Jackson (1,598), Jefferson (3,421), Kanawha (11,347), Lewis (904), Lincoln (1,154), Logan (2,529), Marion (3,488), Marshall (2,890), Mason (1,701), McDowell (1,287), Mercer (3,987), Mineral (2,522), Mingo (1,997), Monongalia (7,299), Monroe (900), Morgan (882), Nicholas (1,089), Ohio (3,463), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,459), Putnam (3,940), Raleigh (4,315), Randolph (2,264), Ritchie (577), Roane (476), Summers (681), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (588), Upshur (1,569), Wayne (2,452), Webster (272), Wetzel (1,027), Wirt (331), Wood (6,669) and Wyoming (1,653).