Attorneys Mike Woelfel, left, and Paul T. Farrell Jr. speak Thursday during a meeting of the Cabell County Commission in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and Cabell County Commission plan to appeal a federal trial verdict released last week that said opioid distributors were not legally liable for their role in the opioid crisis.

The plan was announced during a regularly scheduled meeting of the County Commission, which went into a 45-minute executive session with attorneys Paul T. Farrell Jr. and Sen. Mike Woelfel before returning and unanimously voting to appeal.

