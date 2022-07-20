HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington and Cabell County Commission plan to appeal a federal trial verdict released last week that said opioid distributors were not legally liable for their role in the opioid crisis.
The plan was announced during a regularly scheduled meeting of the County Commission, which went into a 45-minute executive session with attorneys Paul T. Farrell Jr. and Sen. Mike Woelfel before returning and unanimously voting to appeal.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams attended Thursday’s meeting and said the city plans to appeal as well.
The two governments had sued drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The case went to trial last year, and on July 4, David A. Faber, federal judge for the Southern District of West Virginia, released a 185-page ruling siding with opioid distributors in every aspect of the case.
Farrell said Faber’s ruling boils down to three things — it refuses to recognize under state law the theory of liability; it refuses to follow the national federal courts regarding the duties imposed by the Controlled Substances Act; and it makes a series of findings of fact that exonerate the distributors.
Commissioner Jim Morgan said Faber’s ruling is a 180-degree turn from other decisions reached across the state and country, to which Farrell agreed.
“The (state) mass litigation panel has ruled on all the legal issues in our favor. And the federal court has ruled on all the legal issues against us,” Farrell said. “So there will likely be the opportunity for appeals in both the state court by the defendants and by the political subdivisions in federal court.”
Woelfel said while he respects the judge, he believes the court misunderstands what the law of nuisance is in West Virginia.
“He failed to appreciate what our role is, and our role is determined by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals,” he said. “Even though there were lower court rulings out of Marshall County and Boone County that were consistent with our position, the judge rejected those and said that’s not the Supreme Court of Appeals.”
The theory of the opioid firms’ liability started in Cabell County in 2017 and blossomed into hundreds of similar lawsuits filed nationally, all centered around a federal courtroom in the Northern District of Ohio.
Farrell answered questions from the commission, clarifying rumors that Cabell County and Huntington turned down settlement offers.
Early in the proceedings, Cabell County and Huntington’s cases were sent back to a federal courtroom in West Virginia to be tried as a “guinea pig” case. With the Ohio judge ruling in favor of many of the remaining plaintiffs’ arguments, the distributors agreed to a $21 billion settlement to resolve those cases.
Settlement talks filed in West Virginia were complicated, however, due to previous settlements reached with the companies with the West Virginia attorney general. The plaintiffs won their argument that they should be able to proceed in their lawsuits despite those settlements, but they were left out of discussions for the national settlement when distributors said they were not eligible, Farrell said.
Had West Virginia been able to participate in that settlement, it would have been eligible for 0.89% of the settlement, less than $20 million. Officials have estimated it would take $2.6 billion to abate the crisis in Cabell County alone.
While there were failed discussions of a universal settlement for the West Virginia cases, Farrell maintained there were no discussions for a separate settlement with the Cabell County and Huntington cases.
Williams applauded the commissioners’ vote, stating voters need to know they are not giving up. Williams said at the very least they had an opportunity to tell the story of the crisis for the world to hear that Cabell County was targeted, despite the judge’s ruling.
“The fact of the matter is in Cabell County over the last five years, over 800 people have died due to overdose,” he said. “We as elected officials need to hold responsible those who targeted our community. I’m highly disappointed by the result of the trial, but I’m even more determined than ever.”
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the county has an obligation to its voters.
“We were left holding the bag with this opioid epidemic, and I feel like we need to proceed and work with the city in a joint effort to appeal this decision,” she said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
