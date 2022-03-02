Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Mayaky-Udobne, Ukraine, on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught.
HUNTINGTON — People in the Huntington community gathered in the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church sanctuary Saturday evening to pray for the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine last week, and The Associated Press has reported that while President Vladimir Putin hasn’t disclosed his ultimate plans, Western officials believe he wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
John Yeager, pastor at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, led the Huntington service, called a Prayer Vigil for Peace, saying he felt like the church and community needed to do something regarding the situation. The vigil focused on psalms, hymns and prayers concerning the crisis and specifically maintaining peace among the community.
“The vigil was really focused more on individual peace. ‘Let it begin with me; let it begin with us,’” Yeager said.
“Today, take courage to battle,” Yeager said. “As Christians, we have in the Triune God the inner support, spiritual resources, personal help and actual presence necessary to engage our enemies. We do not need to fear defeat. Let the truth of these psalms give us boldness and courage to struggle with whatever comes our way.”
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church music and choir director John Campbell played the organ and piano as Cayce Murphy, a Marshall University graduate, sang soprano.
During the last song, the crowd began lighting candles. Yeager continued with prayer and ended the service with a moment of silence for those in Ukraine.
“The idea of peace is focused on pursuing God and not victory,” Yeager said. “It’s difficult to get our minds wrapped around that when people are in the middle of a fight, obviously. But our focus is on building that relationship with God — not necessarily on winning battles, but being at peace with whatever happens.
“I know that sounds a little unusual perhaps, but that’s really the Christian perspective on this. There are no winners in the war.”
