An open house for the Aviation Maintenance Technology program offered by Mountwest Community & Technical College and Marshall University was held on June 4 at Huntington Tri-State Airport. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the program took place Thursday, Aug. 25.
Marshall President Brad D. Smith speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Mountwest President Josh Baker speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Members of the Marshall University, Mountwest Community & Technical College and aviation community hold a check Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, representing a $50,000 donation from Embraer for the schools’ new aviation program.
Members of the Marshall University, Mountwest Community & Technical College and aviation community cut the ribbon Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on the institutions’ new aviation program at Tri-State Airport in Huntington.
The Embraer Foundation presents a $50,000 check to Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Instructor Sam Butcher talks with a family during an open house for the Aviation Maintenance Technology program offered by Mountwest Community & Technical College and Marshall University on June 4, 2022, at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
HUNTINGTON — In the back of a hangar at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Thursday, Devin LeMaster joined fellow students as the ribbon was cut to officially welcome Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program to the facility.
About 20 students, all dressed alike for the occasion, represent the first class of the program. In about 18 months, they will enter the workforce in a career field with above average-paying jobs in an industry desperate for employees.
LeMaster, a 20-year-old from Hamlin, West Virginia, said he knew he wanted to get into aviation because it runs in his family, but never thought he would be able to do it so close to home.
“I’m balancing school and work, but still yet, you know, have this near my backyard. It’s a massive opportunity,” he said. “I’m very much looking forward to what is happening, all the opportunities present for us, between economic growth and getting more people into the workforce.”
LeMaster and his fellow students said the first week has been a whirlwind of learning new terminology and training, but the group has already built bonds they hope will follow them throughout their careers.
The program was officially welcomed with a few hundred community members joining for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of the two hangars that house the program at Tri-State Airport in Huntington.
The 18-month, year-round program at the Huntington Tri-State Airport will offer specialized, hands-on instruction. Graduates will receive an associate degree and be eligible to take the Airframe and Powerplant certification exams from the Federal Aviation Administration, which are good for life and can be used in any state without restriction.
Mountwest President Josh Baker said the program — which has no comparable competition nearby — is a win for the region and allows the schools to punch above their weight class. Baker said employees have worked tirelessly and collaborated for the past few years to make it happen.
“The best West Virginia, the best Tri-State growth in our future is based on this same model of selfless collaboration, and so I’m thankful to all of our partners for helping us cross this finish line,” he said.
Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, who grew up near the airport, said Marshall is already looking at building its division of aviation by looking at aviation battery research and electronic vertical takeoff and landings. Marshall announced earlier this week that alumnus Bill Noe will lead the division.
“These are my old stomping grounds,” Smith said. “It is amazing to be here on familiar territory looking at this renovated space with these exciting tools and equipment and aircraft, creating an environment for generations to come to learn and participate in an exciting industry in the 21st century.”
In closing, Smith looked to LeMaster and his fellow students, to whom he said, “You are the reason. You are the future.”
James Smith, director of the Aviation Technology and Maintenance program, said the program has many partners who have helped get it off the ground, specifically stating FedEx had offered to provide students with education and work opportunities to give them airfield operations experience.
Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets, presented the Marshall University Foundation with a $50,000 check Thursday to go toward the program’s success. Friedrich said the company is proud to support the development skills and tools the program will provide.
“We believe that in providing equity and education in the workplace, promoting diversity and enabling an inclusive environment is an integral part of our social responsibility,” he said. “And even more, it is good for business. Let me tell you business is good right now in aerospace.”
Bill Smith, director of learning and development for Delta Airlines, said Boeing forecasts that there will be a need of 650,000 technicians over the next two decades.
“We are only going to be able to meet 65% or 70% of that,” he said. “So from an industry perspective, your timing absolutely could not be better.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
