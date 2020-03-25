BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. With next year being the mall’s 40th anniversary, Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the mall’s parent company, Cafaro, said it’s just going to continue to grow.
“We’re staying innovative in terms of the (tenants) we bring there,” Bell said. “We listen to what our customers, our visitors, say. And we try to respond to that with insight of new businesses that they’re looking for.”
The Huntington Mall is constantly evolving and responding to the needs of a changing consumer base, Bell said.
“We have a group of management executives who like to stay ahead of the game; they like to see what’s been happening in the mall industry,” Bell said. “They’re very knowledgeable, like veterans at spotting trends. And so what we’ve been doing conscientiously, for probably the past 15 years, is evolving our malls into a new sort of model.
“And we realized that the malls of today, the demands of consumers today are different than they were, say, 30 years ago, when a lot of malls were built. You don’t need seven shoe stores and three record stores anymore,” he said.
Additionally, mall executives understand visitors need more than just places to shop, Bell said, so over the years they have accommodated restaurants, hotels and other businesses to the surrounding mall area.
“There’s a greater demand by consumers for other types of goods and for experiential things,” Bell said. “They’re looking for hospitality, restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and that’s something that we have been very carefully trying to integrate the right mixture of that, because people do want that.”
Professional services also attract customers who may not have time to spend all day traveling different places to have all their needs met. Instead, Bell said, the mall offers services such as hair and nail salons, spas and barbershops.
“We like to integrate things that fit in with their lives — their time is valuable,” he said.
Though many malls across the country have closed or continue to close stores due to the retail industry suffering losses and experiencing bankruptcies at a national level, Bell said vacant spots at the Huntington Mall do not reflect the health of the local economy.
“Where the consumer economy where the Huntington Mall is — we’re talking everywhere from Huntington to Charleston and in between — it’s really pretty healthy,” Bell said. “The problem comes with some retailers that haven’t been able to make their chain of stores as healthy. And a lot of it has to do with the debt load that a lot of these national chains took on.”
While the Huntington Mall has some vacancies, Bell said it is part of a cyclical problem and does not mean the mall is failing, as there are 112 businesses located inside the mall or on surrounding mall property, which is “quite healthy.”
“At any given time, in any mall in America, you’re going to find a certain amount of vacancy; there’s almost no shopping center in America that doesn’t have at least a couple open spots,” Bell said. “In the recent two, three years, the retail industry’s been going through a lot of churning. We’ve seen a lot of companies that want to downsize the number of stores they have, or shrink the size of those stores.
“So consequently, you are seeing more vacancies than we had, say, 10 years ago. Whenever we do have issues with vacancy or we see a retailer that appears it is going to go dark or go out of business altogether, that’s when our leasing executives start talking with other potential tenants,” Bell said.
The recent contest for local entrepreneurs to bring new ideas to the mall — the winner receiving free rent for a year — closed to entries on Feb. 17. The next step in the process is to have a panel of experts evaluate each entry to determine the winner, which was announced March 3, Bell said.
“We have experts who have been in the in the retail industry; we have those who are on our leasing staff, and they will look over the business plans of these entries,” Bell said. “It’s interesting because some people have really great ideas, and some of them are a little unusual. We were looking for something that is sustainable, that might be in great demand in the marketplace. And people who have these ideas, they have the business acumen to maintain it, to make it a success.”
Amy Basler, a Hurricane, West Virginia, resident and mother of three, has been a returning customer to the Huntington Mall since she aswas in high school. Basler shops at the mall about twice a month, she said, and she loves the proximity to other prime shopping locations, such as Target and Marshalls. Plus, it’s a 20-minute drive for her.
“I like going to the mall because of all of the surrounding places, eating, other shopping; (it’s) close to friends and downtown,” Basler said.
Basler’s favorite stores include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Books-A-Million and Old Navy, and the holiday season into January is her busiest shopping season, as she said her family has a lot of birthdays around that time. She loves buying books, athletic clothing and things for her home, which are items she prefers to buy in person as opposed to online.
Julie Sheils, who is from Barboursville, has been shopping at the mall since it opened in 1981. She said she goes each week, with her favorite stores being HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and Macy’s. When she shops, Sheils said, she is looking for housewares, clothing, shoes and gifts.
“I like the proximity of the mall to my home,” Sheils said. “It’s a prime location for me because it’s only a couple miles from my home.”
Bell said the Huntington Mall is in a great location because of the interstate exits.
“It really is located very well on a highway with exits going both directions leading into the mall,” he said. “And that’s very helpful, so it’s very easy access. And that’s always been a plus for as long as the mall has been there.”
Bell said one reason why the mall remains is because of the human need for a physical place to go and be.
“There’s always going to be a need for a physical place for people, to greet their neighbors, to do some shopping, to have a meal,” he said. “People still want to see other people. They want to see the merchandise; a lot of people want to touch it, feel it and try it on for size. We don’t think that that human tendency is going to go away.”