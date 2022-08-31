The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20211104 pottery 02.jpg
Buy Now

Kathleen Kneafsey, right, talks with Joanna Holbrook about her project as guests with the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind participate in a pottery class at the Huntington Museum of Art in 2021 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is accepting registrations for fall 2022 classes in printmaking, photography, painting, drawing and ceramics. Masking is recommended during all classes on the museum’s campus.

Here is the fall class schedule:

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.