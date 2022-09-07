The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Stan Sporny

“Teach Them to Dream: The Art & Influence of Stan Sporny” will be at the Huntington Museum of Art beginning Sept. 10. Pictured is Sporny’s “Huntington Museum of Art” oil painting.

 Richard S. Lee | Via Huntington Museum of Art

HUNTINGTON — “Teach Them to Dream: The Art & Influence of Stan Sporny” will be on view at the Huntington Museum of Art from Sept. 10 through Dec. 30. The museum will host a free opening reception for this exhibit from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Stan Sporny (American, 1946-2008) was an accomplished professional artist and an inspiring Marshall University professor, passionately dedicated to helping his students achieve success. He aimed to revolutionize oil painting with his brand of non-toxic solvents and mediums: “The Sporny Solution.”

