The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Huntington_Museum_of_Art.jpg

The Huntington Museum of Art is offering a free, informational Docent Open House from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, for those who are interested in becoming volunteer art and nature tour guides.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Humanities Council

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is offering a free, informational Docent Open House from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, for those who are interested in becoming volunteer art and nature tour guides. Refreshments will be served.

“Docents are dedicated to sharing their appreciation for art and nature to visitors of all ages at the Huntington Museum of Art, which has a nature trail system on its 52 acres,” said HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn. “If volunteering to become a docent sounds like something you would enjoy, then we need your help. No experience is needed, as all docents are thoroughly trained and supported by HMA staff.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.