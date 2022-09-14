HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art is offering a free, informational Docent Open House from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, for those who are interested in becoming volunteer art and nature tour guides. Refreshments will be served.
“Docents are dedicated to sharing their appreciation for art and nature to visitors of all ages at the Huntington Museum of Art, which has a nature trail system on its 52 acres,” said HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn. “If volunteering to become a docent sounds like something you would enjoy, then we need your help. No experience is needed, as all docents are thoroughly trained and supported by HMA staff.”
Docents gather on Monday mornings at the Huntington Museum of Art during the fall and spring for informal art-training sessions with the staff members of HMA’s Education Department.
“Our docents are vital in continuing the legacy of community involvement and service at the Huntington Museum of Art. We could not provide the number of tours that we do without their help,” Dearborn said.
For more information, call Dearborn at 304-529-2701 or email cdearborn@hmoa.org. HMA is fully accessible.
