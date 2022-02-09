HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art’s Walter Gropius Master Artist Program will host Sarah Heimann in March for a three-day workshop and free public presentation about her work in ceramics. An exhibit of work by Heimann is on view at HMA through April 10.
Heimann will discuss her work in ceramics during a free public presentation at HMA on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. She will also conduct a three-day workshop titled “Pattern and Shallow Relief Carving — A Deep Dive” on March 11-13. For workshop fee information or to register for the workshop, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
“The Education Department at the Huntington Museum of Art is pleased to host Sarah Heimann as a Walter Gropius Master Artist this March,” said HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn. “I believe Sarah’s workshop will be a valuable experience for participants who want to learn more about decorating their ceramic creations through the use of patterns and carving.”
An instructor in Dartmouth College’s ceramic studio, Heimann is also a studio potter in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Her work has been featured in Lark’s 500 Cups, 500 Vases, 500 Teapots, Studio Potter magazine, and Surfaces, Glazes, and Firing by Angelica Pozo. She has been awarded a McKnight Artist Residency, Jerome Artist Project Grant, and a McKnight Artist Fellowship. She has an MFA in Ceramics from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.
For more information on events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
