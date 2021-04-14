The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Marshall University Memorial Fountain is turned back on during a Spring Fountain Celebration on April 27, 2019, at the Marshall Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Bob Coleman will serve as the featured speaker at the annual turning on of the Memorial Fountain ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, Marshall Athletics announced Wednesday. The event will be held prior to the 3 p.m. spring football game.

The ceremony is held each spring to celebrate the rebirth of Marshall football and to honor the Young Thundering Herd and players from the 1970s who helped rebuild the program following the Nov. 14, 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 crash that killed all aboard.

Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required at the ceremony, more details on which will be released later.

Coleman, who played for Marshall as a cornerback and long snapper from 1974-77, served as a team captain as a senior. He is a graduate of Huntington East High School who came to the Thundering Herd’s program as a walk-on before ascending to his starting role.

