HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has joined forces with multiple agencies as it continues to search for 3-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet more than a month after she was last seen.
The child was reported missing to police by representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) in May after they had been asked to follow up with Shannon Overstreet, her father, regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.
Overstreet told Huntington police and CPS he relinquished custody of the child two weeks prior to CPS from West Virginia; however, West Virginia CPS has no record of such transfer. Police determined the child was last in his custody May 1.
Angel Overstreet is described as a white infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said Friday that Huntington police have joined with multiple agencies to search for the missing baby. Those agencies include the FBI, West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center, U.S. Marshals Service, Kentucky State Police, West Virginia State Police, Ashland Fire Department, and Child Protective Services agencies from both West Virginia and Kentucky.
HPD hopes by including multiple agencies it will be able to establish a timeline of the last known whereabouts and movements of the baby. Multiple search warrants have been executed in West Virginia and Kentucky, along with several interviews.
Investigators are interested in speaking to anyone with any knowledge of where Shannon and Angel Overstreet were between May 2 and May 11, 2021.
HPD can be contacted at 304-696-4420 or via its anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
Police have called Shannon Overstreet a “person of interest” but not a suspect in the case.
He is housed at Western Regional Jail on charges of felony malicious wounding and misdemeanor battery in an unrelated case. He had bonds for $100,000 and $6,000 cash only as of Friday.