ONA — Every time Hurricane moved close to the lead, Anna Umpleby sent the Redskins tumbling back down.
Umpleby, Parkersburg’s senior outside hitter, delivered smash after smash for points to lift the Big Reds (19-8) to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 victory over scrappy Hurricane (12-12) in the Class AAA, Region IV volleyball championship game Saturday afternoon at Cabell Midland High School.
Parkersburg swept Huntington High 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 in the semifinals, in which the Redskins defeated Cabell Midland 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23. The Big Reds and Redskins both qualified for the state tournament Thursday through Saturday in Charleston.
“You never know,” Big Reds coach Erin Thorpe said of whether she expected her team to win the region title. “The last few games, we’ve been hot, but we had a significant injury with one of our seniors last week and we’ve had to make a complete lineup change. Our girls have handled it well. They’ve gone above and beyond.”
Hurricane, a team with only one senior, raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set of the championship match. The Big Reds, though, scored the next seven points as part of an 18-3 run on their way to winning it.
The Redskins also led the second set, but Parkersburg used Umpleby’s prowess from the outside to go on a 12-3 run to take what appeared to be a comfortable lead. Hurricane, though, stormed back within 13-11 before the Big Reds used a 4-0 streak to pull away.
Hurricane led early in the third set, as well, but a similar story unfolded. Umpleby scored back-to-back points to give the Big Reds a 9-7 lead only to see Redskins’ twins Grace and Maggie Dickerson combine for three points to give Hurricane a 10-9 lead. Parkersburg tied it 10-10 before Khylan Plants scored to spark a 7-0 run and give the Big Reds a lead they never relinquished.
“Hurricane has a great young team,” Thorpe said. “They only have one senior and earlier in the year they gave us a tough game. They’ve only gotten better.”
With Wood County in orange, meaning teams can’t play or practice, on the state’s COVID-19 map, Thorpe said she’s uncertain whether her squad played its last game of the season. She said she certainly hopes not.
“Who knows about how whether we’ll get to play,” Thorpe said. “I’m certainly going to be fighting and doing everything I can to see that we get to.”
Putnam County also is in orange, endangering Hurricane’s chances of playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
“It’ll be really exciting if we get to play,” Redskins coach Allie Douglas said. “We’re a young team and Parkersburg is always tough for us, but we’d like to continue to play.”