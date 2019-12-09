HURRICANE — The Hurricane Animal Hospital has an AVMF Veterinary Care Charitable Fund, a program created by the American Veterinary Medical Foundation to support veterinarians in offering low- or no-cost services to clients facing extraordinary hardships, as well as a way to support animals rescued from abuse and neglect.
Hurricane Animal Hospital donates considerable time and money each year to local, animal health-related charitable endeavors throughout Putnam County. As a participant in the AVMF Veterinary Care Charitable Fund, Hurricane Animal Hospital will be empowered to provide charitable care to those in need, including: disabled veterans requiring a service dog, low-income senior citizens, Good Samaritans who rescue stray animals, families who have fallen on hardship due to fire or natural disasters, and victims of domestic violence.
This year Hurricane Animal Hospital has received a pledge from a major animal health company to match every dollar we raise between now and Dec. 25, up to $10,000.
The team at Hurricane Animal Hospital runs its fund on an average of $500-$1,000 at any given time of year, so the possibility of starting 2020 with $20,000 available to support the county stray and pet population is need is a huge rush.
We need your help to make this a reality. Please call or stop by today to see how you can help with a cash donation or a purchase of our fundraiser items.
For those who wish to make larger tax-deductible contributions on their own, Hurricane Animal Hospital encourages you to visit the AVMF Veterinary Care Charitable Fund at https://www.vccfund.org/forms/donation-form/?ref=1569&company=Hurricane%20Animal%20Hospital.
To learn more about the veterinarians at Hurricane Animal Hospital and the work they do to care for pets in Putnam County, visit www.hurricaneanimalcare.com. For more information on the AVMF Veterinary Care Charitable Fund and other animal health and wellness programs provided by the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, visit AVMF.org.