HUNTINGTON — The National Merit Scholarship Program announced about 1,000 winners of scholarships Wednesday, naming three local students among the list of recipients.
Carter M. Leadmon and Matthew N. Olivero, both from Hurricane High School in West Virginia, and Seth M. Derscha, from Russell High School in Kentucky, were announced as winners of the 67th National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a news release from National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Leadmon received the National Merit American Electric Power Scholarship and is expected to study computer science after high school. Olivero received the National Merit Truist Scholarship from Truist Financial Corporation and is expected to study aerospace engineering.
Derscha received the National Merit RSM US LLP Scholarship from consulting firm RSM US and is expected to study biomedical engineering after high school. Students enter the program once they take the PSAT. More than 16,000 students were deemed semifinalists in September 2021 based on scores and state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.
Semifinalists went on to complete an essay application and provided information about extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions.
More than 15,000 met finalist requirements, and the winners were narrowed down to 7,500 after the students were judged on their academic achievements, extracurricular accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, the release states.
The scholarships can range from $1,000 to $10,000 in annual stipends or one-time payments and can be used at a regionally accredited college or university in the United States. The scholarships for the 7,500 total National Merit Scholarship winners total nearly $28 million.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
