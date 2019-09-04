The Putnam Herald
HURRICANE - One of Hurricane athletics best supporters, Lisa Rice-Carney, was honored at Friday night's football game on Aug. 30, with the presentation of a team jersey, honoring one of the Redskins' most loyal behind-the-scenes heroes.
Rice-Carney died in July at age 50. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Carney; son Nicholas Rice of Hurricane; daughter-in-law to be Brittany Ferrebee, of Clay; daughters, Abigail Rice of Hurricane, Madison Carney of Philadelphia, Kamrynn Carney and Brooklyn Carney, both of Hurricane; father, Earl F. Hacker of Tornado; sister, Stacy Mobley (Ted) of Hurricane; brother, Bradley Hacker of Tornado; niece, Bella Mobley; nephew, Parker Mobley.
Her obituary stated: "Lisa not only touched the lives of her immediate family members, but was considered family to the greater Hurricane community. She has taken the role of football mom to many, and served Redskin Nation with pride for nearly two decades. Her passion for supporting her 'dozens' of football sons with her cowbell could only be matched by her dedication to her daughter's gymnastics endeavors with her camera. Her children are her living heart and soul. Her sacrificial nature made the world we live in a better place, while her generous heart and loving spirit will be sorely missed by all."