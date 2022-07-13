Fairy tales were brought to life as a local dance studio performed routines based around children’s books and nursery rhymes on June 21 at Valley Park in Hurricane.
The Macholah Ballet Company, a pre-professional touring dance ensemble, visited Valley Park in partnership with the Putnam County Library for “Books and Ballerinas.”
Macholah Ballet Company Director Lauren Brotsky said the program was a chance for young, local residents to see their peers perform while also enjoying traditional stories in a unique way.
“We decided we wanted to do something fun for the kids to try to make the stories come to life,” she said. “Like we performed ‘Goodnight, Moon,’ so we had a red balloon, a bear, and a little grandma, so it was very sweet.”
This was the second yearly performance, Brotsky said, and the Hurricane-based dance ensemble portrayed tales such as “Little Miss Muffin,” “The Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” and more.
Brotsky said the dances were choreographed to go with the stories, and attendees had the chance to guess which story was being told after the performances.
Another great part of “Books and Ballerinas” was the opportunity for young community members to meet the dancers, Brotsky said.
“They have a chance to interact with the dancers and ask them questions, and sometimes it can inspire them to dance as well, so that’s really great.”
The Macholah Ballet Company hosts a variety of summer dance programs and is currently accepting registration for fall programs, Brotsky said. Class information and registration can be found at the company’s website or Facebook page, The Macholah Ballet Inc.
