HURRICANE — The Hurricane High boys relay teams took home two state titles from the 2020 West Virginia High School Swim State Championship Meet in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Bradley Boyd, J.R. Newman, Nathan Neville and Reid Painter took first place in both the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay.
Bradley Boyd took home another state title in the 500-yard freestyle and was runner up in the 200-yard freestyle while Reid Painter finished second in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Winfield’s Madeline Foster earned some gold of her own, winning the 100 butterfly by .28 seconds over Parkersburg’s Grace Cox. Cox held a slight lead after the first 50 yards, but Foster kicked in at the end for the title. She also finished third in the 100 free.
Here are the complete results of the WVSSAC Swimming Championships at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown:
Friday: Finals Boys
Team results: George Washington 180, Bridgeport 172, Hurricane 120, Wheeling Park 101, Huntington 100, Jefferson 74, Robert C. Byrd 68, Morgantown 61, Brooke 55, Spring Mills 54, Buckhannon-Upshur 52, Parkersburg South 50, Charleston Catholic 35, Sissonville 33, Winfield 31, Weir 25, Capital 22, St. Albans 18, Wshington 14, Parkersburg 11, Musselman 10, John Marshall 5, Notre Dame 5, Hedgesville 2, Buffalo 1, Wheeling Central 1.
Individual results200 medley relay: 1. Hurricane 1:40.49; 2. GW 1:41.36; 10. Charleston Catholic 1:52.62
200 free: 1. Adler (GW) 1:46.18; 2. Boyd (HURR) 1:46.93; 7. St. Jean (GW) 1:54.78; 9. Cormany (CCHS) 1:57.15
200 IM: 1. Keener (BHS) 1:54.43; 2. Ridenour (GW) 2:05.90; 4. Ranson (SAHS) 2:09.20
50 free: 1. Sheils (HUNT) 22.15; 4. Painter (HURR) 22.55; 5. Rumer (WIN) 22.77
100 fly: 1. Sheils (HUNT) 53.18; 2. Calloway (SISS) 56.25; 3. Hoffman (CAP) 56.76; 4. Groe (GW) 56.86; 6. Bostic (GW) 57.79; 7. Ranson (SAHS) 57.27
100 free: 1. Turner (JEFF) 49.24; 2. Painter (HURR) 49.68; 10. Rumer (WIN) 52.55
500 free: 1. Boyd (HURR) 4:56.99; 2. Smith (CCHS) 5:00.96; 4. Ridenour (GW) 5:08.49; 5. St. Jean (GW) 5:10.73
200 free relay: 1. Hurricane 1:31.14; 6. GW 1:36.33; 8. Winfield 1:37.95
100 back: 1. Keener (BHS) 50.93; 2. Calloway (SISS) 56.06; 3. Groe (GW) 56.41; 5. Hoffman (CAP) 57.72; 10. Newman (HURR) 1:01.72; 11. Riley (SISS) 1:02.79
100 breast: 1. Adler (GW) 59.95; 3. Smith (CCHS) 1:02.33; 8. Bostic (1:04.71); 12. Harper (BUFF) 1:07.90
400 free relay: 1. Bridgeport 3:21.45; 2. GW 3:25.46; 9. Winfield 3:39.89
GirlsTeam results: George Washington 206, Parkersburg 166, Wheeling Park 134, Buckhannon-Upshur 127, Morgantown 113, Bridgeport 104, Fairmont Senior 76, Hurricane 73, Jefferson 48, John Marshall 41, Winfield 28, Huntington 27, Elkins 22, Notre Dame 21, Woodrow Wilson 18, Musselman 13, Brooke 12, Washington 12, Wheeling Central 11, St. Albans 11, Spring Mills 7, Martinsburg 6, Spring Valley 6, Hampshire 4, Robert C. Byrd 4, St. Joseph 3, Nitro 3, University 2, Weir 2, Parkersburg South 2
Individual results200 medley relay: 1. Parkersburg 1:48.84; 2. GW 1:51.20; 4. Hurricane 1:58.48
200 free: 1. Riggs (MHS) 1:53.89; 7. Martin (GW) 2:04.10; 10. Blake (GW) 2:11.46
200 IM: 1. McGlothen (GW) 2:06.64; 7. Layne (GW) 2:19.44; 8. Antol (HURR) 2:21.78; 9. Humprheys (SAHS) 2:23.35; 12. Walko (GW) 2:31.57
50 free: 1. Vincent (BUCS) 23.69; 3. Wilcher (GW) 24.33; 10. Edstrom (GW) 26.17; 12. Lacy (GW) 26.54
100 fly: 1. Foster (WIN) 56.82; 4. Martin (GW) 1:01.09; 6. Swint (GW) 1:03.09
100 free: 1. Turner (WPHS) 51.65; 3. Foster (WIN) 53.21; 4. Wilcher (GW) 54.20; 5. Hart (HURR) 55.18; 12. Edstrom (GW)
500 free: 1. McGlothen (GW) 5:01.40; 5. St. Jean (GW) 5:36.56; 6. Swint (GW) 5:38.85; 11. Aulenbacher (GW) 5:57.26
200 free relay: 1. Buckhannon-Upshur 1:42.39; 4. GW 1:45.51
100 back: 1. Kidney (JMHS) 57.60; 4. Layne (GW) 1:01.72; 5. Antol (HURR) 1:02.59; 7. Humphreys (GW) 1:03.93; 10. Meadows (NHS) 1:05.93; 11. Walko (GW) 1:07.06
100 breast: 1. Bopp (WPHS) 1:04.36; 3. Hart (HURR) 1:09.31
400 free relay: 1. Parkersburg 3:40.29; 2. George Washington 3:42.34; 7. Hurricane 3:55.47