HURRICANE — March 14 was a highly anticipated day for music lovers in and around Hurricane.
For people like Debbie Kahre and her husband, Jim.
Debbie and Jim are members of the Hurricane Civic Chorus and the Hurricane Community Band, respectively, and, for the first time, the couple shared the same stage.
“It was special to have my husband, Jim, participating on the same stage,” Kahre enthuses. “It was fun having the two groups collaborate on a project.”
The Hurricane Civic Chorus, founded in 1988, and the Hurricane Community Band, formed in 2019, have not performed in a concert together until two weeks ago, at Forrest Burdette UMC in Hurricane.
“Performing together gave each group an opportunity to showcase their talents to an expanded audience,” Kahre says.
The audience braved some brisk temperatures to come out for the 7 p.m. performance entitled “An Evening of Song with the Hurricane Civic Chorus and the Hurricane Community Band.”
“The community seems to be very supportive of local music groups,” Kahre notes, “and this event gave them a chance to experience not just the band and choral music but also the singing talent of individuals and small groups.”
The hour-long concert featured five pieces by the Hurricane Community Band, which was directed by Julia Paxton. Songs performed included “Around the World in 80 Measures,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “Afterburn.”
Interspersed with band performances were three songs by the Hurricane Civic Chorus. Directed by Dr. Ilse-Renee Long, the chorus sang “Homeward Bound,” “My Home Among the Hills,” and “Rodgers and Hammerstein on Broadway.”
Sprinkled throughout the night were special performances by five soloists, one duet, and one quartet from the HCC.
“It was delightful to watch the audience enjoy the concert,” Kahre says. “I was able to watch the crowd during the band and solo performances. There were a couple of audience members who seemed especially responsive to the music and it made all the hard work of preparing for the concert so worth it.”
Kahre is not only an alto for the HCC but serves as secretary for the nonprofit organization as well. She and others in the HCC have been collaborating with the HCB since last fall to organize the March event.
Besides coordinating the logistics of bringing the 62-member chorus and the 13-member band together on one stage and preparing music for both a March and a May concert, Kahre and the HCC had to decide what to do with any donations received at the March 14 event.
Typically, the Hurricane Civic Chorus uses any donations they receive at their free concerts to buy new music or assist with other needs.
This event with the Hurricane Community Band was special, though.
“The HCC Board thought it would be a great opportunity for our two groups to give back to the community that has supported us,” Kahre explains. “The Community Cupboard seemed like an obvious choice.”
The Christian Community Cupboard, founded in 1982, is a food pantry located at 2843 Virginia Ave. in Hurricane. The Cupboard’s needs are supplied by the donations of local individuals, businesses and churches.
The $600 collected at the March 14 concert was delivered to Wendi Lucas, president of the Community Cupboard’s board.
For the Hurricane Civic Chorus and the Hurricane Community Band, this was only the first of their respective concerts in 2023.
The Hurricane Community Band will take a brief break and regroup to prepare for a July 4 concert.
The Hurricane Civic Chorus is already preparing for its next concert on May 16.
“We’ve got some beautiful music we’re working on for May 16th,” Kahre gushes. “It should be another great concert!”
Since the HCC turns 35 years old this spring, the May concert will celebrate the anniversary with special presentations and other memorable moments.
While Debbie Kahre enjoys preparing for concert season, singing with the chorus every Tuesday night is just as special.
“I always have fun singing with the HCC, whether it’s a concert or just Tuesday night rehearsal,” she says. “I’ve made some great friends in the few years I’ve been involved. Ilse makes it fun to learn the music, and it’s so satisfying when it all finally comes together!”
If you would like to learn more about the Hurricane Civic Chorus, follow them on Facebook or Instagram or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com. The 35th anniversary spring concert will be held Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Memorial Church (2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane). For more information about the Hurricane Community Band, follow them on Facebook.