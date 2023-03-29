HURRICANE — As the Lenten season continues, Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church (MUMC) will kick off Holy Week with a very special guest, the Bishop of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, who will be speaking at the Palm Sunday service from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2.
Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball will be delivering the Word and leading the Sacrament of Holy Communion at the church’s Palm Sunday service. Sandra was raised in Delaware and is a graduate of Dickinson College (B.A. in religion, 1984), Duke Divinity School (M.Div., 1987), and Wesley Theological Seminary (D.Min., 2003). Prior to election as Bishop, she served as an associate pastor, lead pastor, District Superintendent, and Director of Connectional Ministries (DCM). During her last year as a DCM, she also served as interim pastor of Bayside Chapel, a new church start. Sandra was in this position when elected to the episcopacy by the Northeastern Jurisdictional Conference in 2012 and was assigned to the West Virginia area.
Since election, Bishop Steiner Ball continues to have responsibilities with the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry, she is the Vice Chairperson of the West Virginia Council of Churches, and she Co-chairs a task force of the Council working to address substance abuse and addiction in West Virginia. She is an outstanding preacher as well as a passionate and spiritual leader of the United Methodist Church in WV. She is a strong advocate of empowering churches to be vital in their witness, encouraging engagement with our communities, and growing as loving and caring disciples. Forrest Burdette MUMC feels blessed to have the opportunity to host her on Palm Sunday and to hear her preach the Word through her scholarship and life experiences. There will be a reception following the Palm Sunday worship service to give everyone an opportunity to meet and greet Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball.
Throughout the rest of Holy Week, Forrest Burdette MUMC will be offering several other activities and services. The church will host a prayer walk labyrinth from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day from Sunday, April 2 to Sunday, April 9. On Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. the church will hold a Maundy Thursday service remembering the Last Supper Jesus had with the disciples. Friday, April 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. and going until 8 p.m., Forrest Burdette MUMC will lead a walkthrough experience where participants will be guided through ten stations that depict the journey Jesus took from the verdict of death to Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross.
Finally, Pastor Joe Kenaston will conclude the Holy Week festivities with an Easter celebration service on Sunday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m. Join Forrest Burdette MUMC for these events and worship services at 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, WV. To get into contact with the church, email office@forrestburdette.com or call 304-562-5903. Find the church website at www.forrestburdette.com or on social media platforms at @fbmumc.
David Westfall is Minister of Youth and Young Adults Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church.
