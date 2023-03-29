The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Steiner Ball's 2019 Photo (1).jpg

Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball

 Submitted

HURRICANE — As the Lenten season continues, Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church (MUMC) will kick off Holy Week with a very special guest, the Bishop of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, who will be speaking at the Palm Sunday service from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball will be delivering the Word and leading the Sacrament of Holy Communion at the church’s Palm Sunday service. Sandra was raised in Delaware and is a graduate of Dickinson College (B.A. in religion, 1984), Duke Divinity School (M.Div., 1987), and Wesley Theological Seminary (D.Min., 2003). Prior to election as Bishop, she served as an associate pastor, lead pastor, District Superintendent, and Director of Connectional Ministries (DCM). During her last year as a DCM, she also served as interim pastor of Bayside Chapel, a new church start. Sandra was in this position when elected to the episcopacy by the Northeastern Jurisdictional Conference in 2012 and was assigned to the West Virginia area.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you