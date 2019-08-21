Courtesy of First Baptist
Church of Hurricane
Debbie Taylor Williams is touring the US and joining us here in West Virginia on Sept. 7 for her P.R.A.Y. With Passion Conference.
Williams is an author of 11 books and a Prayer Journal that has been endorsed by Beth Moore. She is an authentic servant of Christ who encourages, inspires and equips her audiences to live out their faith as women of passion, purpose and prayer. Women are called to Praise, Repent, Ask, and Yield according to the powerful name of God. The heartbeat of P.R.A.Y. with Passion Across the Nation is to:
n Inspire women to live passionately for Christ
n Equip women to pray purposefully according to the awesome name of God
Register now for the Sept. 7 event online at www.fbcoh.com or call 304-562-9281. There is a suggested donation of $20/participant, which can be paid online or by cash or check the day of the event. Each participant will receive Williams' book "Pray with Purpose, Live with Passion." Private scholarships available by calling 304-562-9281. Coffee and refreshments served before the event begins at 9 a.m. Lunch included.
Learn more at debbietaylorwilliams.com.