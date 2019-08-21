Courtesy of Elisabeth Skolny
As school starts and fall sports kick into high gear, it's a season of new beginnings. The Hurricane Civic Chorus is beginning its fall season at an open house on Aug. 27.
Kathy Paxton joined the HCC last February after attending an open house.
"Open house is the ideal time to check out the HCC," she said. "You get to meet the director and members, see what a typical rehearsal is like, chat over snacks afterwardsall without any pressure to join."
Paxton added, "You can join the chorus even if you can't make it to open house, though."
The fall open house on Aug. 27 will be from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church (2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane). As Paxton noted, it's a prime opportunity to see if the HCC is a good fit for you.
Founded in 1988, the chorus is open to music lovers from all over the area, not just Hurricane. It's composed of men and women 15 years and older who serve the community through the beauty of choral music.
The HCC sings a wide variety of sacred and secular music,
welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, rehearses every Tuesday night, and performs spring and Christmas concerts every year.
Although choral singing has experienced a decline worldwide, Paxton, a behavioral health consultant, cites research that indicates the many benefits individuals receive from singing in a choral group.
"You just can't deny the stress relief that singing provides, the mental and physical exercise of it, and the social benefits of being part of a choral group," she said.
The HCC choral group is excited for its busy fall season. Besides performing an annual Christmas concert, the group will carol at both Yuletide Weekend and the Hurricane Christmas Parade this December. They'll also be present at various events around the community, such as the Hurricane Harvest Festival in September.
The first step toward joining the HCC is to attend the open house on Aug. 27. Paxton predicts, "If you come sing with the Hurricane Civic Chorus one time, you'll be hooked. I know I was."
For more information about the HCC, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or check us out on Facebook.