HURRICANE — If you dropped by a rehearsal of the Hurricane Civic Chorus in the past few weeks, you would have noticed a laser-focus.
That’s because the Hurricane Civic Chorus, or HCC, is preparing intently for its May 16 concert.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 5:02 pm
While every HCC season is driven by a desire for excellence, this one is perhaps even more so. The May 16 concert will be the 35th anniversary spring concert, and the group wants every aspect of it to be extra special.
Dr. Ilse Long, HCC’s choral director since fall 2019, has been working with the group since January on a wide variety of choral pieces to perform.
From cultural favorites like “Danny Boy” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to rousing spirituals like “I Wanna Be Ready!” and “Ezekiel Saw the Wheel” to moving ballads like “Think on Me” and “O Love,” the program for the evening is jam-packed with choral gems.
A few of the songs that the HCC will perform on May 16 have special meaning for the 58-member male and female chorus.
“Steal Away” is being dedicated to Jay Eckhart, an HCC member who passed away last December.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein on Broadway” is significant to the group because it was sung at HCC’s very first concert almost 35 years ago, on Oct. 16, 1988.
And “As Long as I Have Music” is HCC’s theme song, which the group has concluded the concert with for years.
The HCC plans to pay homage to the HCC’s 35-year history in several ways that evening.
From 6:35-7 p.m. that night, prior to the concert, a PowerPoint will be displayed that contains photos from both the past and the present.
The co-creator of the HCC, Beverly Wilkes, will deliver a welcome message with Mayor Scott Edwards to kick off the concert at 7 p.m.
Throughout the concert, current chorus members will share highlights from the past 35 years.
Special guests on hand that evening will be former directors and accompanists of the HCC. All former members of the HCC are encouraged to attend as well.
Following the free concert, which will be held at Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC in Hurricane (2848 Putnam Ave.), a reception will take place in the church fellowship hall.
It is no wonder that Dr. Long and the Hurricane Civic Chorus have a laser-focus as they rehearse. They have 35 years of history they hope to honor with their performance.
All are welcome to the 35th anniversary spring concert of the Hurricane Civic Chorus. For up-to-date information, check out the HCC on Facebook and Instagram or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com. The fall season of the HCC will begin Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette. There are no auditions, and interested persons can attend on the 29th without being obligated to join.
