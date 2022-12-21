HURRICANE — Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane was anything but silent on Dec. 13.
It was the evening of the Hurricane Civic Chorus’ fall concert titled “Once Upon a Silent Night,” and the room was humming with the 300 concert-goers who almost filled the ornate sanctuary.
Neighbors and community members greeted one another as a PowerPoint presenting HCC history and member photos scrolled across two large screens in the front of the sanctuary. HCC’s accompanist, Christi Miller, provided a prelude on the piano.
At 7 p.m. the 57-member male and female chorus filed onstage to perform an hour-long holiday concert. Mayor Scott Edwards of Hurricane welcomed the crowd.
During his welcome, Edwards discussed the founding of the chorus back in 1988 by Leona Miller and Beverly Wilkes and lauded the chorus for its growth in recent years.
HCC’s choral director, Dr. Ilse-Renee Long, who has been with the chorus since 2019, approached the stage and the concert began.
Ten songs were performed that evening. The chorus’ repertoire ranged from familiar Christmas classics like “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Silent Night” to non-Christmas songs such as “Seal Lullaby” and “The Snow.” Modern renditions of “12 Days of Christmas” and “Joy to the World” were performed along with traditional versions of “Holy Night, Silent Night” and “Carols Around.” “Happy Holidays/White Christmas” featured two instrumentalists, Chad Halstead and Rebecca Harrison, on the drums and bass guitar, respectively.
Following the concert, audience and chorus members mingled in a reception that was held in the fellowship hall.
The Hurricane Civic Chorus will begin its spring season on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with an open house at 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette (2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane). Anyone who loves to sing is encouraged to attend. Auditions are not required, and people may attend the open house without obligation to join.
Singers as young as 15 years old are welcome to join the chorus, which is composed of both professional and untrained singers.
The Hurricane Civic Chorus normally presents two concerts per year, in the fall and in the spring. In 2023, however, the chorus will present an additional concert in March in celebration of its 35th anniversary.
