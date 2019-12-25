On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Hurricane Civic Chorus presented their annual Christmas concert titled “Sounds of the Season.” The 35-member chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse-Renee Long, performed holiday classics like “Winter Wonderland” and “Sing We Now of Christmas” to a packed audience at Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC in Hurricane.
Hurricane Civic Chorus presents 'Sounds of the Season'
