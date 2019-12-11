HURRICANE — There seems to be a little more of a spring to Clarence Woodworth’s step these days when he heads into the weekly rehearsal of the Hurricane Civic Chorus.
Woodworth, a Culloden resident, has been a member of the HCC for 20 years. But 2019 has been a year of extraordinary growth for the chorus, and Woodworth couldn’t be happier about that.
“One year ago at our Christmas concert, we had 12 singers. Six men and six women,” he recalls. “This Christmas we’ve got a membership of around 35. That’s a huge increase for a community choir in a year’s time.”
Not that 35 is the most members that the Hurricane Civic Chorus has ever had. In the past, membership was as high as 55. Founded in 1988 by Beverly Wilkes and Leona Miller, the HCC thrived under the directorship of Dr. Larry Stickler during the 1990s and 2000s. But as community choirs around the world have dwindled, so have local choirs, including the HCC. Despite experienced directors, a congenial rehearsal space at Forrest Burdette UMC, and a core of faithful membership, the chorus’ overall numbers had fallen over the years.
So in an era in which choral music, in general, is on the decline, why is the Hurricane Civic Chorus experiencing a revival?
Woodworth has an answer.
“We believe that there are many people in our community who are musically inclined. But different factors are holding them back from joining us, so we have actively tried over the past year to remove those barriers.”
One barrier is that people are just not aware that a community chorus exists in Putnam County.
Debbie Finley, an HCC board member and a 25-year member of the choir, has been shocked by this.
“You would not believe the number of people we’ve talked to who tell us that they did not know the Hurricane Civic Chorus existed,” she said.
Thus, Finley and other board members made it one of their goals in 2019 to increase awareness of the group.
“We have worked together to promote the HCC in a variety of ways. We’ve started a Facebook page, spoken at various gatherings like Rotary Club and City Council meeting, had booths at community events. We’ve been much more intentional about advertising ourselves.”
And it’s working. That is plain from the successful open house events in the spring and fall, which have almost tripled membership in one year.
But there are other barriers that Woodworth says keeps folks from joining.
“People are so busy nowadays that singing in a choir seems like a luxury, not a necessity. I can totally sympathize with working parents or stressed-out students who don’t seem to have a moment in their schedules for themselves, but it’s a worthwhile pursuit if you can carve out 90 minutes once a week to sing.”
Scientific research agrees, highlighting the physical, emotional, and social benefits of singing in a choir.
“We often come into rehearsal stressed out from our busy lives,” Finley admits, “yet singing together weekly is a great outlet for us to relieve that stress. We want people to know that singing in the HCC is good for you!”
At least one more barrier exists that Woodworth says has kept folks from joining his community choir.
“Lack of confidence. People often think that they are just not good enough to sing in front of others. They’re intimidated.”
Finley is quick to point out that the HCC has always tried to combat that feeling of inadequacy.
“We do not require auditions. That is established in our bylaws. Auditions can be good in certain circumstances, but for us, we just want to encourage everyone who loves to sing to join us.”
That love of singing is apparent as the chorus prepares for their upcoming concert.
“Our concert is titled ‘The Sounds of the Season,” Woodworth says, “and it’s going to be something special. It will be our first concert under our new director, Dr. Ilse-Renee Long.”
At the concert, the male and female chorus will perform Christmas classics such as “Sleigh Ride,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and more. They will also perform a few non-holiday songs, such as a medley from “The Sound of Music.”
Finley remarks, “Our concert is free to the public. We will accept donations if anyone would like to contribute to our nonprofit group. After the concert, everyone is invited to stay for a reception.”
For Debbie Finley and Clarence Woodworth, this concert will round out a year that has been full of growth, momentum and excitement for the Hurricane Civic Chorus. But most of all, it’s been a great year of music.
“We have fun singing. It’s that simple. We are doing what we love, and we hope that it is obvious to our community when they come to hear us on Dec. 17,” Finley smiles.
“And maybe if folks see how much fun we have, they’ll want to join us in 2020,” Woodworth chimes in.
The Hurricane Civic Chorus concert will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. For more information about the concert or about the HCC, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or contact the Facebook page.