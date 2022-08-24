HURRICANE — When Paul Walker opened his copy of the Putnam Herald, an article caught his eye right away.
The Feb. 6, 2019 article discussed how the Hurricane Civic Chorus was hosting an open house the following week.
Walker was immediately intrigued.
“I’ve enjoyed singing all my life,” the Phoenix, Arizona, native says, “and I’ve sung in church choirs since my teenage years…although I did choose to play the trombone in band instead of doing chorus in high school and college.”
Life was busy for Walker as a young man. He earned his degree in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech and devoted the next 40 years of his life to his career in the chemical industry. He also got married and raised a family.
Walker never abandoned his love for singing, though. After moving to West Virginia, he joined the Union Carbide men’s chorus until it disbanded in 1993. He then directed his church choir in South Charleston for 25 years.
When he read about a local community chorus that February three-and-a-half years ago, he was excited to check it out. What he discovered at the open house was a group of like-minded music lovers.
“The HCC is a great organization where you can make new friends who share a common enjoyment of music,” Walker says.
The Hurricane Civic Chorus was founded in 1988 by two Putnam County ladies who shared a love of music: Beverly Wilkes and the late Leona Miller. The group was established to bring together singers from all over the area — not just Hurricane.
“The HCC is not just limited to Hurricane city limits,” Walker explains. “It is for folks who desire an opportunity to share their love of music with others.”
Accordingly, the 40-member-strong group includes people from Putnam County and beyond. Some current members commute to weekly rehearsals from Charleston and Huntington.
For 90 minutes every Tuesday night, chorus members prepare for a culminating concert that comes at the end of each season. The upcoming fall season will begin with practice on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and conclude with a Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Walker is looking forward to his sixth season with the Hurricane Civic Chorus, partly because he so enjoys improving in his craft.
“Singing with the HCC will make you a better singer,” he asserts, adding, “I think the Hurricane Civic Chorus is a form of ‘continuing education’ for adults.”
Adults and teens 15 and older are eligible to sing with the Hurricane Civic Chorus. The group is unique in its multigenerational appeal. High school and college-age students sing right alongside working professionals, parents and retirees.
Like Walker, these folks seem to appreciate having an outlet for their musical talents.
“I think the chorus serves to highlight the talent and diversity in our community,” Walker states. “I really enjoy the diversity and dynamics of the HCC.”
Besides the range of ages within the group, there is a diversity in occupational backgrounds as well: lawyers, students, stay-at-home parents, researchers, educators, and government workers, as well as people in the food service industry and the medical field.
It is the music that binds them all together. It is certainly what drew Walker to the chorus a few years ago.
“I really enjoy different styles and genres of music,” he says.
The Hurricane Civic Chorus performs a wide variety of both sacred (religious) and secular (non-religious) music. Although the group rehearses and performs in a church setting, it is not a church choir; it is a community chorus.
In its spring season, which ran from January through May, the chorus sang pop and Broadway songs like “You Raise Me Up” and “Over the Rainbow” as well as spiritual and religious pieces like “Ride the Chariot” and “Joy in the Morning.”
Of course, song selection is the province of the choral director and Walker has enjoyed the songs the HCC has sung.
“Since I have been a member of the HCC, the directors have been great and have selected varied styles and difficulty levels of the musical selections we have performed,” he notes.
The director of the Hurricane Civic Chorus since August 2019 is Dr. Ilse-Renee Long. With master’s and doctorate degrees in music education from Boston University, Long is a seasoned vocal and piano musician with extensive expertise in choral conducting. Her experience includes working with children’s and adult choirs, classroom instruction at private and public schools, and private music instruction.
Because of Long’s extensive experience, she has been able to blend the trained and untrained voices of the chorus to create beautiful music over the past few years.
Not everyone comes into the Hurricane Civic Chorus with Paul Walker’s choral singing ability and experience. Many members sang in church choir or high school chorus only.
Yet, according to Walker, that shouldn’t dissuade folks from giving HCC a try.
“All skill levels are welcome,” he says. “Whatever level you are, you will find that you improve your skills over time.”
One hallmark of the chorus is that it has never required auditions in order to encourage all levels of singers to feel welcome.
Walker certainly hopes that people in the area who love to sing will feel welcome at the HCC’s Open House next week.
After all, in response to an article a few years ago, Walker himself ventured to an open house…and never looked back.
“Everyone who loves to sing should come out on Aug. 30 and sing with us,” he enthuses. “There is no obligation to join. If you are like me, once you join this group, you will never want to leave.”
The Hurricane Civic Chorus’ Open House is scheduled for 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church (2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane). For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or message the Hurricane Civic Chorus on Facebook or Instagram.