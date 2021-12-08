When Marshall University sophomore Ella Teare walked into a Hurricane Civic Chorus rehearsal for the first time this fall, things were not quite as she had expected.
Teare, a graduate of Winfield High School, had sung soprano in choirs for years. She had cut her musical teeth, so to speak, in the Appalachian Children’s Chorus and the Treblemakers.
When Dr. Ilse-Renee Long invited Teare to check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus (HCC), she jumped at the opportunity to sing again. But her first rehearsal with the group was not what she had anticipated.
“I walked in and everyone was spread out around the sanctuary to sing and some folks were wearing masks,” she recalls. “In most choirs, you sit close to the people in your section so that you can learn your part better. And of course, you don’t think of singers covering their mouths.”
She adds, “It just goes to show how covid has changed things for everybody, even choral groups.”
The COVID-19 pandemic silenced the voices of singing groups around the world for many months, darkening Broadway theaters and emptying church choir lofts.
It was no different for the Hurricane Civic Chorus, which has been performing for the community for 33 years.
“We were preparing for our spring concert in March 2020 when the pandemic hit,” Long remembers. “One week we were perfecting French pronunciation for one of our pieces, and the next week we were canceling rehearsal because of covid. Little did we know that we wouldn’t sing together in person for 17 months.”
Although Teare was not singing with the Hurricane Civic Chorus in 2020, she certainly felt the impact of the pandemic on her life.
“I graduated high school a couple months after covid hit, and it was a very confusing and difficult time for us seniors,” she says. “I missed not being able to go to prom or to enjoy special senior moments. When I walked across the stage to receive my diploma, most of my family had to watch that milestone from a TV because they weren’t allowed to be there in person.”
When the HCC began rehearsing again this past August, Teare found herself ready for the normalcy of an in-person hobby she loves.
Long, who has directed the community chorus since August 2019, was also excited for the fall season.
“The board and I were very thoughtful as we approached this season,” she avers. “We wanted everyone to do what they felt comfortable with. We allow folks to wear masks while singing if that is what they feel comfortable doing. We don’t share music like we occasionally used to.”
She adds, “We have also spread out throughout the sanctuary so that we won’t be breathing all over each other as we sing.”
Which is what Teare noticed first when she entered Forrest Burdette church for rehearsal this fall.
“Although it isn’t ideal for singers to have to spread out since we need to blend with each other, it makes sense and it helps to protect all of our members,” Teare admits.
The HCC membership has averaged between 35 to 40 male and female singers this season. Spanning in age from high schooler to retiree, the members hail from all over the region, not just Hurricane.
“Some folks (like me) travel from Huntington every Tuesday night for rehearsal,” Teare says. “One of our members actually drives over an hour each week from Ripley.”
“That is because our members are very dedicated to the chorus,” Long remarks. “Even though our group is composed mostly of non-professional, untrained singers, members make the time in their busy lives to come to rehearsal for 90 minutes per week.”
Long adds, “We have tons of fun singing, but I’ve also worked them pretty hard in order to get us ready for our fall concert, which is coming up.”
The fall concert entitled “Believe” (inspired by the hit song from “The Polar Express” that will kick off the concert) is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church in Hurricane.
“Everyone should come out to our concert,” Teare enthuses. “It is free and open to all ages. It will be a special night as we sing a lot of sentimental Christmas favorites like ‘Little Drummer Boy,’ ‘Carol of the Bells,’ and ‘O Come Emmanuel.’”
Things are a little different for choral groups now because of covid’s continuing impact. For example, the HCC will perform spread out across a stage on Dec. 14 instead of packed tightly together on risers, as in the past.
Nevertheless, for Ella Teare, Dr. Ilse-Renee Long, and others, the beauty and power of the music they sing is something they have learned that they simply cannot live without.
For more information about the Hurricane Civic Chorus, check out its Facebook page or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com. The spring season will begin Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette. There are no auditions and interested persons can attend on the 25th without no obligation to join.