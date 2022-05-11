HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus will present its spring concert titled “Sing On!” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church in Hurricane.
The Hurricane Civic Chorus is a 40-plus member choral group consisting of men and women ages 15 and up. Directed by Dr. Ilse-Renee Long, the chorus sings a wide variety of music at its spring and fall concerts every year.
The upcoming concert’s offerings will include popular songs like “Over the Rainbow” and “You Raise Me Up”; a foreign language piece (“Dirait-On”); Americana favorites like “All Things Bright and Beautiful”; spirituals such as “Go Where I Send Thee”; and classical works like “If Music Be the Food of Love.”
Huntington resident Nicolas Gray, who has sung bass with the chorus for two seasons, has a favorite piece.
“I am very happy with the music that was chosen for our concert this spring,” he enthuses. “My personal favorite is ‘Ballade to the Moon.’ It has very unique (and challenging) rhythms and there’s a section where the singing comes to a crescendo over beautiful piano accompaniment that gives me chills every time. I also love the mental picture that the lyrics create of venturing out on a warm summer night under the moon and singing into the darkness.”
Gray, who graduated from Marshall University in May 2021 with a history degree, is no novice when it comes to choral music. In fact, Gray sang his way all through elementary, middle, and high school in his hometown of Ravenswood, West Virginia.
“I’ve always loved music and began singing when I was very young in my church’s choir right next to my grandmother,” he recalls.
In high school, he was a member of the show choir, Rave Revue, and participated in West Virginia’s Honor Choir, Chamber Choir, and All State Chamber Choir.
But after graduation, Gray faced a predicament so many local young singers have after high school; he had musical talent but no musical outlet.
“Once I graduated from high school and moved on to college, singing and music came to a pretty abrupt stop,” he admits, “which was a very big adjustment after spending so much time involved in music programs. I remember thinking that unless I studied music in college and pursued a career in that field, there really weren’t opportunities to continue with it outside of school.”
He adds, “I’m very glad that I was wrong!”
Last fall, Gray joined the Hurricane Civic Chorus, despite a one-hour roundtrip commute to rehearsals each week.
“The Hurricane Civic Chorus has allowed me to re-immerse myself in my favorite hobby and continue making music with very talented people,” Gray notes. “That is very important to me and makes the drive to and from rehearsals worth every mile!”
Although the chorus is located in Hurricane — and has been since its formation in 1988 — members like Gray make the commute from all over the region.
That dedication seems to stem from a need to create beauty through music with others.
“Singing in a choir is a very unique experience,” Gray posits. “There are many times when we are all singing completely different parts and sometimes even completely different words from one another, but it all comes together to create a really beautiful piece of music. It’s very rewarding to take part in that process and see how the music changes as we become more familiar with the song and more confident in our parts.”
That process of learning and becoming more confident with music has been ongoing since late January, when the HCC began its spring season. Every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m., members gather at Forrest Burdette Memorial UMC to rehearse in preparation for the culminating concert.
With the performance less than a week away, Gray couldn’t be more excited.
“The concert is going to be very special,” he says. “The chorus will be singing through songs that we have spent a solid four months on, and instrumentalists from the community will join us for some of the pieces.”
Members of the Hurricane Community Band and local violinist Kaylee Polk will provide accompaniment for two pieces, while one of the HCC’s own members, Tammy Browning, will play trumpet for “Let the Earth Resound.”
“There’s so much talent in our community that would go completely unnoticed without the HCC,” Gray avers. “During some of our practices there have been moments when we’ve had individual members sing solos and local instrumentalists from the community come to play with us, and it’s always amazing to see the talent we have in this community.”
Within the chorus there is a wide variety of singing backgrounds, and anyone who loves to sing is welcome to join without auditions.
“There are members who have devoted years of their lives to studying music and there are also members whose experience has been mostly singing along with the radio in their car,” Gray says, adding: “No matter where you fall in that range, there’s a seat waiting for you in the Hurricane Civic Chorus!”
That open seat can be filled when the fall season begins on Aug. 30. Meanwhile, the spring concert offers an opportune time for the community to check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus.
“Sing On!” is a free concert that is open to the public. For up-to-date information, follow Hurricane Civic Chorus on Facebook and Instagram or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.