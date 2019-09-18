By ELISABETH SKOLNY
For The Putnam Herald
HURRICANE - When you step into a rehearsal of the Hurricane Civic Chorus this fall, you'll immediately take note of an energizing young presence holding the proverbial director's wand.
Dr. Ilse-Renee Long has taken the helm of the 31-year-old HCC this fall season, and she's steering the ship with confidence and vivacity.
"I couldn't be more excited about joining the HCC as its director. We've already had a great start to the season, and I'm looking forward to what we will be able to accomplish together," Long said.
Preceded by former HCC directors Kim Edwards, the late Dr. Larry Stickler, and Branita Holbrook-Bratka, Long is bringing her own unique personality to the organization. And chorus members are loving it.
"Since the spring season, the HCC has grown from 19 to 30 members. Folks are excited about the direction our group is going and they're engaged by Ilse's bright personality and musical expertise," said Jerry Brown, a 12-year member of HCC and its current treasurer.
A Hurricane High School graduate, Long received her B.A. in voice performance from the University of Charleston. She went on to get her masters in music and doctorate in musical arts from Boston University.
"My love for music started early," she said. "I started playing violin at age 3, then the piano. I always knew that a career in music was 'in the cards' for me."
These days, Long teaches voice, piano, and violin both in school and private settings. She is also the founder and artistic director of the West Virginia Treblemakers, a local nonprofit children's chorus.
"Ilse's experience, education and enthusiasm are such a boon to the HCC," Brown said. "Under her leadership, we are going to serve our community more effectively."
Long and the chorus are full-steam-ahead preparing for their Dec. 17 Christmas concert.
"It's still not too late to join us," Long encouraged prospective singers. "I'm new to the HCC, too, so we'll learn together."
For more information about the Hurricane Civic Chorus, contact hurricanecivichorus@gmail.com or check out the Facebook page.