HURRICANE — The Lincoln County Lady Panthers lost a fourth-quarter lead on the road at Hurricane on Thursday night, but the Lady Redskins used a big fourth quarter to come away with the 49-40 win.
Head coach Randy Adkins’ club went toe-to-toe with their Class AAAA foe early on as they trailed 11-10 after the first quarter of play but rallied to take a 27-21 lead into halftime.
Coming out the of the break, Hurricane chipped away at the lead but LCHS still held onto a slim 33-32 lead going into the fourth. The Lady Skins put the game away in the final stanza as they outscored the Panthers 17-7 to come away with the nine-point win.
Avery Lucas led Lincoln County in scoring as she totaled 11 points on the night, while Maci Lunsford followed her with eight and Elizabeth Blankenship scored seven.
Alex Anderson paced Hurricane with 13 points, while Erin Dempsey chipped in 12, Maddy Young dropped 11, and Lauren Dye totaled 10.
Lincoln County 10 17 6 7 — 40: Lucas 11, Lunsford 8, Blankenship 7, Bird 6, Kveton 3, Peters 3, Clay 2, Adkins 0.
Hurricane 11 10 11 17 — 49: Anderson 13, E. Dempsey 12, Young 11, Dye 10, Lucas 3, N. Dempsey 0.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.