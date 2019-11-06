HURRICANE — It’s a warm fall Tuesday evening, and for members of the Hurricane Community Band, that can only mean one thing: weekly rehearsal.
Members toting instruments of all sizes make their way into Julia Paxton’s small band classroom at Hurricane Middle School. They immediately begin preparing for rehearsal: sorting music, tuning instruments, and playing warmups. Laughter and casual chatter make for an informal atmosphere, but it is obvious that these instrumentalists take music seriously.
Chad Halstead, a percussionist, is one of those who think the Hurricane Community Band (HCB) is pivotal to the community. A vocational rehabilitation counselor, Halstead has been with the HCB since its inception last spring.
“I learned about the formation of the HCB through my friend, John Shawler, the assistant director,” Halstead said. “I’ve been playing percussion since my Hurricane High School band days.”
In May 2019, Julia Paxton and John Shawler organized the Hurricane Community Band. Paxton, a Marshall University graduate, is director of bands at Hurricane Middle School and assistant band director, visual coordinator, and color guard sponsor for Huntington High School. Shawler, band director at Winfield Middle, has taught in various states and countries, including South Korea and Thailand.
These two seasoned band directors joined forces to create a community group wherein instrumentalists of all ages and abilities can perform.
Despite being a busy mother of three with a jam-packed schedule, Paxton prioritized creating a community band because in doing so, she was realizing a lifelong dream.
“I knew there were so many in our area who play instruments, so I wanted to provide an experience where they could come together and provide entertainment for the community. It is a joy each week to see everyone get together and make wonderful music.”
She adds, “It is the terrific help of the members of this group that make it possible for me to lead. They do many of the extra tasks that I normally have to do as a band director, so all I have to do every Tuesday is stand on the podium and conduct.”
After agreeing together on the need in the community for a band, Paxton and Shawler mobilized quickly. They created a Facebook page, located a place to rehearse, and recruited members. They also started the process of becoming a nonprofit organization almost immediately.
Starting and running a nonprofit has its challenges, though. For the HCB, one challenge has been its fluctuating membership.
Shawler notes, “We launched our band towards the beginning of summer and were graced with the presence of many college-aged musicians who were home on summer break. When we gathered again in September for our new season, those students were back at college.”
Another challenge the HCB faces is the need for funds. The group depends on donations in order to purchase new music and instruments and to pay for equipment transportation.
There have been rewards to forming the HCB as well, Shawler is quick to point out.
“Community bands offer a great deal of civic pride to the community. Moreover, being able to form a group with such a variety of ages and skill levels allows everyone to both encourage and challenge each other as we learn music.”
The Fourth of July concert was the inaugural concert of the Hurricane Community Band. Despite the heat, the 40-member band drew around 75 concertgoers on the lawn of St. Timothy’s-in-the-Valley. HCB members wore matching red polos and khakis as they performed patriotic classics.
More patriotic classics will be on the program for the HCB’s second concert, a Veterans Day concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Timothy’s.
“Veterans Day is the perfect day for a concert because of the musical heritage of the different branches of the armed forces,” Shawler said. “One of the pieces we are playing is a medley of the various armed forces’ official songs including ‘Anchor’s Away,’ ‘The Caisson Song,’ ‘The Marine’s Hymn’ and ‘The Air Force Song.’”
The concert will also feature Boy Scout Troop 36 presenting the Colors. The troop will lead the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the playing of Armed Forces on Parade, at which time all veterans who are present will be honored.
The Veterans Day concert will not be the last opportunity the community has to enjoy the music of the Hurricane Community Band.
“Mark your calendars for our Christmas concert as well,” Paxton enthuses. “It will be held Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. at St. Timothy’s.”
Concert goers can expect to hear Christmas classics like “The First Noel,” “Carol of the Bells,” Sleigh Ride,” “Pat-a-Pan,” and “Silent Night,” as well as music by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
On Tuesday evenings, percussionist Chad Halstead now finds himself serving as vice president on the HCB’s board and making music with folks of all ages, musical backgrounds and professions.
“This group gives an outlet to people of all skill sets to continue doing something we love — making music. There’s nothing like the challenge of playing a piece of music you’ve never played before and learning to play it well.”
If you’re interested in dusting off your instrument to join the Hurricane Community Band, you can check out its Facebook page or email japaxton@k12.wv.us. The band is open to all percussion and wind instrumentalists eighth grade and up, and no audition is required.