HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Hurricane family who laid their teenage son to rest on Monday has begun a foundation in his name to provide scholarships to other students.
“Will” William Christopher Washburn, 15, of Hurricane, died Monday, April 27, at Teays Valley Hospital, following an unexpected cardiac occurrence, according to a new release from Hurricane Middle School.
The son of Brian and Bridget Conway Washburn, Will was an eighth-grader at Hurricane Middle School, where he was active in basketball, baseball, National Junior Honor Society, WEB leadership and was also President of the Student Body.
Will was a gifted athlete who played travel basketball and baseball for many years. He was an active member of the Ascension Catholic Church in Hurricane.
“Our hearts our broken, and our family is missing a little brother,” reads a post on the Hurricane High School Basketball Facebook page. “He had an infectious smile and a love for the game that was just as infectious.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Washburn family, his teammates and the people whose lives he touched. He was a special kid, a great person, and the world was a better place with him in it. We will miss you, Will.”
Will’s family announced his namesake foundation — the Long Live Will Washburn Foundation — in his obituary, writing:
“There are actions that create great moments, but GREATNESS is measured by much more than a moment. Will is great. He is kind, compassionate, thoughtful, talented, loving, helpful and passionate. His kindness has imprinted in our hearts and will never be forgotten. He has left us with a new discovery that his GREATNESS was beyond measure and that greatness will leave a legacy. That legacy will live on in a foundation, the LLWW Foundation. Annually, the foundation will honor Will by giving two scholarships, one for athletics and one for character. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to LLWW (#longlivewill) at 19 Brookgreen Dr., Hurricane, WV 25526. Long live Will Washburn.”
The family had a graveside service on Monday, May 4, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ironton, Ohio.
A larger community memorial is planned for 4 p.m. on May 16 at Liberty Square in Hurricane. Details will be released for this celebration at a later time, according to Phillips Funeral Home, which served the Washburn family.
In addition to his parents, Will is survived by his sister, Brianna Washburn, of Hurricane, and three grandparents who live in Ironton, Ohio.
Last week, Hurricane Middle School placed a memorial box at the school for friends, fellow students and loved ones to place cards, letters or notes of support for the Washburn family.
The school also asked parents to reach out to their school’s counselor or administrative staff if they have concerns about their child’s reaction to the loss as the Putnam County Schools and HMS Crisis Team is on standby.
“We want to thank you all for being a part of our school family,” the news release continued.
“Times of crisis are heart-wrenching. Let us continue to support one another in this time of sudden, incomprehensible grief, especially for the Washburn family.”