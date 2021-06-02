HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God would like to invite everyone to our monthly, Second-Friday, Gospel Concert at 6 p.m. on June 11.
Our featured group this month will be The Brighterside Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists, Brother Jimmy Mcknight from Institude, and Brother Randy Parsons, from Buffalo, and our Concert Musicians and singers — Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
We feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music at our concerts.
We will have a time of fellowship, with refreshments and finger foods, after the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Please come and received a blessing with us.