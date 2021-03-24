HURRICANE — The First Church of God of Hurricane invites community members to attend revival services, which will begin at 7 p.m. daily, Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28.
Brother Russell Wright, from Hampstead, North Carolina, is the featured evangelist who “will be sharing the uncompromised Word of God,” according to a news release from the church. Wright pastored the McCorkle Free Will Baptist Church in Lincoln County, West Virginia, for several years.
The Wright Family singers will perform on Friday and Saturday nights, singing some great hymns of the faith along with some Southern gospel songs. The First Church of God’s own singers — including Peggy Cooper, Sheila Stewart and Dorsey Johnson — will perform at 11 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
COVID-19 procedures will be followed throughout the revival.
“We hope you will come and receive a blessing with us,” the church stated in the release. “We especially want to invite those who have not received Jesus Christ as their Savior and Lord!”
The church, pastored by Dr. James H. Cox Jr., is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., just one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.