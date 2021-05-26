HURRICANE — It isn’t impressive enough for Hurricane just to rack up victory after victory this season. No, the Redskins have proven they can beat teams in a variety of ways.
They had many of those strengths on display Tuesday night as they cooled off St. Albans 7-2 in battle of Mountain State Athletic Conference contenders at Lola Meeks Field.
Ismael Borrero fired a complete game, allowing just four hits, six different players scored runs and four different players drove in runs for the Redskins, who bolted to a 7-0 lead in the third inning and cruised home.
It was the 17th straight victory for Hurricane (18-1), which is also 14-0 at home this season. St. Albans (16-5) came into the game on a seven-game winning streak.
“Obviously, this is the time of year you just want to be playing well,’’ said Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin. “Finally, the weather is cooperating and they were ready to play tonight. It was fun to watch.’’
Hurricane versus St. Albans is usually a barometer for how things are going in Class AAA baseball in West Virginia, as those two teams have accounted for the last three state titles and two of the last three runner-up finishes — with SA winning championships by beating Hurricane in the 2017 and 2019 finals, and the Redskins taking the 2018 crown. The 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19.
If that’s so again this season, then the Redskins are going to be a tough out in the postseason because of the following:
Offense: Hurricane entered Tuesday’s game with six hitters holding batting averages of .409 or better, led by Damian Witty, whose average “fell’’ to .650 after a 1 for 3 day at the plate;
Pitching: The Redskins hold a team ERA of 1.36 and four pitchers average a strikeout per inning or higher;
Defense: Hurricane averages only one error per game and Tuesday’s win marked its second straight errorless game against a ranked team;
Baserunning: The Redskins have swiped 71 bases in 19 games, with four different players owning 10-plus steals.
“That’s a good ballclub,’’ said St. Albans coach Rick Whitman. “They’re not 18-1 for no reason.’’
St. Albans used three pitchers the first three innings to no avail, as Hurricane stormed out to its 7-0 lead. Joel Gardner ripped a two-run single in the second and Brogan Brown added an RBI double in the third.
The Redskins also used savvy to score. Courtesy runner Chase Hager, taking off from first base, advanced all the way to third on an infield grounder when Cam Carney got caught in a 5-2-5-1 rundown between third and home for the second out. However, when the ball was tossed back to the pitcher after the tag, Hager noticed no one was covering the plate and dashed home to make it 7-0.
That was one of many freebies offered up by the normally efficient Red Dragons, who issued nine walks from four pitchers and also committed two errors.
“You can’t defend walks,’’ Whitman said. “On the mound, we just weren’t giving ourselves the opportunity to compete. We play good defense if we throw strikes. That team over there is too good to walk people and make errors and pitch behind in the counts, and that’s what we did for the first three innings, and they made us pay for it.’’
Borrero also had something to do with SA’s demise as he struck out four and walked only one in his second straight complete game. He did, however, hit six batters — at least one in five different innings.
“His ball was just running,’’ Sutphin said. “There was no intent. The ball kept running.’’
Perhaps for that reason, Borrero wasn’t satisfied with his outing despite holding the Dragons scoreless until the fifth when Hurricane had the game under control.
“I’m never really satisfied,’’ Borrero said. “Even if I went out there and threw a perfect game, I wouldn’t be satisfied. I lost a little control on a few of those [pitches]. That’s probably the most I’ve hit in the past two seasons. But I expect to get better, keep going at it, keep working.’’
St. Albans finally broke through late to score two runs — one each in the fifth (on Tyson Burke’s RBI single) and seventh (on Drew Whitman’s RBI triple). Burke also came on to pitch in the fifth and retired six of the seven batters he faced to slow down the Redskins. SA catcher Trent Short threw out two potential base stealers.
“Like I told the guys, the last four innings we started throwing strikes and started competing,’’ Rick Whitman said. “That was the only thing that was kind of disappointing. Once we got down, we kind of quit competing until the fourth. The last four innings, we won 2-0. Tyson came in and competed for us.
“[Borrero] is pretty good, but I thought we had some pretty good at bats. We had runners on at second and third [in the third] and hit a line drive and the left fielder [Witty] makes a play. If that ball’s a step to his left or a step to his right, we score two more runs. You hate to lose, but sometimes you learn from it. Think positive and work on the negatives, and we’re fine.’’
Sutphin expects to see more of St. Albans, perhaps in the MSAC Tournament, which is set for May 25-26 at Power Park. Hurricane began the week first in the league rankings and the Dragons were third, with the top four earning spots in the championship semifinals.
“We’re making strides,’’ Sutphin said. “I like our team. Tonight, we did a lot of great things, but every time we’d take two steps forward, we’d take a step back. That’s part of the game, but we’re two weeks from the sectionals.
“I think the strength of any good team in baseball is up and down the lineup. I feel like we’re getting some contributions as a group and not just one or two guys. We’re getting better and doing a lot of really good things.’’