Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.