HURRICANE — If one person’s junk is another person’s treasure, then Putnam County residents and its visitors are about to hit the jackpot.
That’s because Hurricane will host its Citywide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 14.
And Hurricane resident Teresa Lewis is anxious to stock up on all of the treasures she can find.
“I have been going to the Citywide Yard Sale for years,” Lewis said. “I arrive before the sales even begin, at 7 in the morning, and I shop until the sales conclude.”
The extraverted Uber driver comes to the yard sale with a game plan in mind.
“I shop with my daughter,” she says. “We park in Connor Street Elementary School’s parking lot, start shopping at Virginia Avenue, and continue up Main Street, making a full circle. By doing that, I catch every rummage sale on the block.”
She adds, “No matter where you go in Hurricane on that day, you will find a yard sale.”
Lewis’ tactical approach to the Citywide Yard Sale is motivated by her family.
“I have 14 grandchildren,” she says. “With school starting in a few weeks, the Citywide Yard Sale is my back-to-school shopping for them.”
Name-brand clothing in mint condition is sold every year on the streets of Hurricane for a bargain, according to Lewis.
“Kids want name-brand clothes for school, but not everybody has the money to buy those new in the store,” she says. “That is one reason why the Citywide Yard Sale is good for our community.”
Hurricane mayor Scott Edwards couldn’t agree more.
“Hurricane has had a Citywide Yard Sale for around 30 years,” Edwards states. “It was started by Maureen Fitzgerald, who was a city employee at the time.”
He continues, “It is such a fun way for the community to come together near the end of summer. Lots of people want to clean out their closets before the new school year and others don’t want to miss out on a bargain. So Citywide Yard Sale is the perfect day for everyone in Hurricane.”
But Hurricane residents are not the only ones who want to get in on the great steals.
“We have folks who travel in from outside of Putnam County, too,” Edwards notes. “If one person has a yard sale, maybe a handful of people will come to it. But if hundreds of people are having yard sales on the same day, they will be much more successful.”
Prior to the big day, on Aug. 10, the City posted on its website (www.hurricanewv.com) and its Facebook page a list of all the registered yard sales around town. While it is not required that yard sales be registered with the city, the ones that are receive free advertisement.
Edwards himself has hosted a sale outside his office on Virginia Avenue for more than 10 years.
“My favorite part about selling at Citywide Yard Sale is that I get to meet and talk to a lot of people, some of whom I haven’t seen in years,” he says. “Even if I don’t sell this year, I will be out and about shopping and talking to folks along the way.”
That is certainly Teresa Lewis’ idea of the perfect Saturday morning.
“I love being out and about and chatting with my Hurricane neighbors,” she says. “And we see a lot of folks as we go back and forth to the car all morning, storing our finds before going back to search for more.
“You can find everything you need in one day,” she adds. “You can even outfit your entire home nicely and cheaply with the immaculate variety of home goods people sell!”
Of course, all this buying and selling often makes people hungry. Lewis recalls fueling her shopping sprees in the past by grabbing a taco in-a-bag and a lemonade.
“Organizations will be set up throughout the city selling water and hot dogs, among other things,” Edwards says. “It is a great day to shop small and support our local restaurants and businesses. If you’re ‘yard saleing’ downtown, for instance, you could grab a pizza or a coffee on Main Street.”
Since the popular event is expected to draw large crowds, Edwards cautions people to stay mindful of their surroundings.
“We ask that people just pay attention as they are out and about,” he says. “We will have folks visiting Hurricane who may not know the city well and there will be lots of children crossing streets and walking down sidewalks. Just be careful out there.”
He adds, “In addition to our regular police patrols, we will have police officers patrolling on bike that day as well. We want it to be a safe, fun event for everyone.”
Teresa Lewis cannot wait. She has been telling her friends and Uber customers about the Citywide Yard Sale for weeks.
“It’s all about the bargains,” she says. “Someone else’s junk is your treasure, after all.”
For more information, call City Hall at 304-562-5896 or email events@hurricanewv.com.