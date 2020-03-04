HURRICANE — Lions Clubs International chartered the Hurricane High Leo Club, a high school service club, at a ceremony held Feb. 25 at Hurricane High School’s library.
29L District Governor Bill Syphers, presented the charter to the members of the new club. Leo District Chairperson, Eva Dague was also there to recognize the new club and present them with a gift for $100.
Also attending were members of the Scott Teays Lions Club, who sponsored the formation of the Hurricane High Leo Club. “The Scott Teays Lions Club is honored to be the sponsoring club for the Hurricane High Leo Club. They are a very energetic group that has already made a significant impact in our community”, says Lion Larry Frye, President of Scott Teays Lions Club.
Hattie Sergent is serving as president and was instrumental in starting the new club. Lexi Childers is vice-president. Bekah Dimsdale is treasurer and Madison Short is secretary.
Other charter members are: Emily Allen; Jim Beach Jr.; Aiden Bernard; Megan Bevins; Asha Bora; Yimin Cai; Laynee Caldwell; Madelynn Clark; Johnna Cox; Allison Edwards; Faith Jones; Paige Galvan; Jacob Gilfilen; Megan Goff; Annabelle Halstead; Caden Johnson: Leila Johnston; Tori Lewis; Alyson Long; Kara Meadows; Livvi Miller; Ashlee Moyer; Gianna Muto; Ayanda Nnachi; Olivia Noel; Gracie Perry; Mason Price; Alyssa Rainey; Brooke Salmons; Jayme Sarver; Makayla Sigmon; Audrey Smith; Ian Stratton; Beth Swick; Eryn Thomas; Morgan Tyler; Harlie Vannatter and Brooke Wood.
Principal P.E. McClanahan also spoke at the ceremony and expressed his pleasure in receiving the club officially into Hurricane High.
McClanahan said, “Hurricane High School has a proud history of community service and student leadership. We are very excited to expand our community service and leadership opportunities with the addition of the Hurricane High School Leo Club. We want to thank the Lion’s Club, Mayor Edwards and the greater Hurricane community for their support. The Leo Club instills a sense of service and leadership that helps our students excel as school leaders today and prepares them to become the world leaders tomorrow.”
The club, which started last spring, hit the ground running with many service projects. The club has been involved with the Scott Teays Lions Club in fundraising for diabetes and blindness prevention, volunteering at Christian Community Cupboard, and participating in highway clean-up days. The Leo Club also wasted no time in starting their own projects to help the community. They have volunteered at the Hurricane City Water Festival, Backpack Buddies, and Heart and Hand.
The club raised over $1,000 for Putnam Shoes for Children, collected 1,900 cans for Backpack Buddies and Community Cupboard, collected over 2,000 items for Thanksgiving baskets for HHS students in need, raised $1,500 to purchase bottle-filling water fountains for their school, and fundraised for organizations like Pitiful Paws and the Christmas Angel Tree Program.
The club meets during the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month during lunch at Hurricane High School and is open to any high school student who wants to serve. For information or to get involved with the Hurricane High Leo Club, contact Jill Sergent or Angie Turkelson at Hurricane High School.
Leo Clubs are part of Lions Clubs International, a service organization with nearly 1.45 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 210 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.
For information about joining Scott Teays Lions Club, visit https://www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/scottteayswv/.