Hurricane High School Red Hot and Heat Wave show choirs have been rehearsing since August for their 2022-23 competition season. Sneak peeks of their work can be seen at the annual Dinner Theater performances Jan. 6-8 at Hurricane High.
Red Hot and Heat Wave, Hurricane High School’s award-winning show choirs, will warm up their vocal cords and dancing skills — and heat up the stage — during their annual dinner theater performances next month.
The show choirs will perform four times over three days at Hurricane High School. Show times will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6; noon and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7; and 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.
The Red Hot show choir is the mixed group of singers/dancers, and Heat Wave is the school’s all-female ensemble. Joseph Kincaid directs the choirs, joined by assistant directors Casey Edwards and Katie Cottrill and instrumental director Evelyn Bush. The show choirs’ choreographers are Randy Sage, Tara Tober and Tori Brindis, along with assistant choreographer Ethan Singleton.
The dinner theater serves as both a showcase for Red Hot and Heat Wave singers and dancers and the opportunity to launch their 2023 competition season.
More than $2,000 in door prizes have been donated by local businesses. Featuring celebrity emcees, each show will also have a raffle of various prizes.
The dinner menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, homemade rolls, dessert and drinks. Red Hot and Heat Wave students and parents will serve the meals to patrons.
Following dinner, guests will enter the gymnasium, where they will view a sneak peek of the 2023 competition shows the Hurricane High students have been preparing and rehearsing since August.
Saturday evening’s event will also be Senior Recognition Night; senior Red Hot and Heat Wave students will be recognized.
Advance reservations are available, costing $22 for adults and $15 for children ages 10 and younger. The admission fee at the door will be $25 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under. (Payment not received by Jan. 6 will be considered walk-in, and there will be an additional charge for purchases with a credit card.)
Seating will be reserved with table assignments, so reservations are highly recommended. Reservations can be placed by calling or texting 304-982-1406 or by emailing hhsdinnertheater@outlook.com.
Doors will open 45 minutes prior to each dinner/performance.
Hurricane High School is located at 3350 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
The Hurricane High show choir dinner theaters have traditionally hosted more than 1,600 audience members every year since they began. According to the show choirs’ website, the 2022-23 season marks the 31st year of Red Hot and the seventh year for Heat Wave. Since its first competition in January 1993 in Portsmouth, Ohio, Red Hot has accumulated numerous superior ratings and awards at competitions in West Virginia, Ohio, Missouri, Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana, and New York. These honors include 14 state championships, multiple grand championships and awards for Best Vocal Sound, Best Choreography, Best Instrumental Ensemble, Best Show Concept, Best Costumes, Best Male and Female Vocalists, and Best Technical Stage Crew.
Heat Wave has won its division for five consecutive years at the West Virginia State Show Choir Festival as well, according to the website.
The show choirs and their boosters will host the 10th annual Red Hot Show Choir Championship on Feb. 4 at Hurricane High School.
