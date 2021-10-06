Mr. Redskin Wesley Allen, from right, and Miss Redskin Carson Bird stand with Olivia Zarilla, outreach coordinator for the Huntington Ronald McDonald House, after delivering a $25,000 check from the Hurricane High School homecoming court on Monday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — With help from their community, a group of teenagers stepped up to fundraise for a Huntington charity.
Students who are part of the 2021 Hurricane High School homecoming court raised $24,900 for the Huntington Ronald McDonald House. Mr. Redskin Wesley Allen and Miss Redskin Carson Bird presented the donations to the organization on Monday.
“We (the homecoming court) went to a meeting during school and we all had a vote and the majority of people voted for the Ronald McDonald House,” Allen said. Bird added that the family of a member of the court had been served by the Huntington location in the past.
The students of the high school voted for 10 members of the homecoming court. In order to receive the crowns, each student raised donations for the charity. Students contributed funds as well as businesses and individuals within and outside of Putnam County. Fundraising efforts began Sept. 14 and ended Sept. 24.
“They really come to help. It was for a good cause,” said Katie Allen, Wesley’s mother, of the community support.
The court was made of seniors at Hurricane High. In addition to Bird and Allen, they were Ashton Savilla, Aleya Assi, Kristen Shaffer, Emma Carr, James Casto, Cameron Cleek, Ismael Borrero and Brogan Brown.
Ronald McDonald House interim executive director Julie Childers said this is the first occasion where a group of teenagers led a large fundraising effort for the Huntington Ronald McDonald House. The organization provides services to families with critically ill or injured children who are seeking medical care in the area.
“It’s giving them lodging. It’s giving them food,” Childers said. “It’s giving them just a safe spot to come and just relax for a little bit in between spending time over at the hospital and advocating for their sick child.”
Recently, the Huntington Chilifest was canceled because of local coronavirus cases. The Chilifest typically nets $50,000 for the Ronald McDonald House, Childers said. She added that the high school’s fundraiser was “huge for us.”
For those who may want to follow in the Hurricane High School Homecoming Court’s path, they can contact the Ronald McDonald House by emailing julie@rmhchuntington.org or calling 304-529-1122, Childers said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
