HURRICANE — The Hurricane baseball team earned another sectional championship Friday by shutting out Parkersburg 3-0 behind the strong arm of pitcher Dylan Bell, while the rest of the Redskins played unselfish and executed at the right times.
Bell had fantastic control all game by hitting his spots and keeping a fast pace between pitches. He ended up with 15 strikeouts while holding the Big Reds to only two hits. He started fast by getting three strikeouts in the first inning and finished strong by closing the game with a called third strike to win the championship.
“I felt really good all game and was just trying to help my team win,” Bell said.
He not only had a dominating pitching performance but scored a run and played well in the field by having an unassisted putout at first base. When asked about his pace between pitches, Bell said he is not always that quick between pitches; however, when he is, it keeps him in rhythm, which showed all game.
Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin attributed Bell’s success on the mound to him having a great connection with catcher Caden Johnson.
“They have a great relationship and work well together,” Sutphin said. “They were excellent.”
The Redskins got on the board when Tyson Skinner hit a ball that was just out of the shortstop’s reach and scored Nick Fleece, who was running for Bell. Their next run was scored when Braden Sloan hit a single through the infield in the fifth inning, scoring Javden Lester, who had reached base by blasting a double. Their final run came when Caden Johnson had a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning.
Parkersburg had several opportunities to score throughout the game; however, the Redskins defense made tremendous plays to preserve the shutout. B
Big Reds coach Alan Burns had plenty of praise for both sides.
“Our team competed with one of the best teams in the state and I am very proud of the way we competed,” he said. “Our kids gave them a good game on Tuesday, but Bell had all of his stuff tonight.”
This is the 10th sectional championship for the Redskins since 2012. Hurricane moves on to next week’s regional tournament.
